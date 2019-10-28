Virgin Voyages’ Cruise Ship Is Designed Like a Boutique Hotel

If the thing holding you back from going on a cruise is that it sounds like a matinee special at sea, now might be the time to reconsider. Virgin Group, the company founded by Richard Branson that has already shaken up air travel and spaceflight, is now upending the cruise industry with the launch of Virgin Voyages, whose first ship is set to start sailing to destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico in April 2020.
And just like Virgin brought moody lighting and sultry lounge music to airlines, it is now taking that trademark aesthetic to the high seas by giving its cruise ship the boutique-hotel treatment from bow to stern. Virgin Voyages partnered with the design minds behind renowned spaces like The Standard, High Line in NYC; and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam in its approach, which updates everything on board from the furniture to the barware to the crockery. The thoughtful design even extends to the food (thanks to partnerships with Michelin-starred chefs) and sustainability (like cabin sensors that help the ship use less energy).
Want more proof that this isn’t your grandma’s cruise ship? The man tasked with leading up the design overhaul had never so much as been on a cruise before working on this project. “I always thought it was an old person’s experience or a little bit kind of dull in terms of design,” says Jamie Douglas, Virgin Voyages' director of design & customer experience (who previously spent four years as a designer for Virgin Atlantic Airways). “Or in some instances, it’s almost kind of too over the top.” To that end, the goal was clear: bring an innovative, design-led perspective to the sea.
While you can’t step aboard Virgin Voyages for yourself until next April, here’s a look at what to expect from cruising ala Branson.
REVAMPED CABINS
Traditionally, one of the main issues with cruise ship cabins is space -- or rather, the lack thereof. So when it came to redesigning Virgin Voyages’ rooms, the goal, according to Douglas, was to create something more like a retreat that sailors could hang out in, rather than just sleep.
“I felt like there was a lot of redundant furniture inside a classic cruise cabin,” he says. “When you walk in at one o’clock in the afternoon, do you really need a bed? You don’t. You really just want the expansive space, including a comfortable sofa to sit on.”
So, Douglas and his team created a unique seabed that transforms the cabin from day to night. The bed features a lever that allows the mattress to rotate 90 degrees, moving from an L-shape sofa to a queen-size bed. “No longer do you have that awkward feeling of walking into [a friend's] bedroom if you want to have a drink with them in their cabin,” Douglas says. “We wanted it to feel more like a lounge; something more relaxing.”
And speaking of drinks, the mini bar was revamped to create a “bespoke” experience, which means pro-level cocktail-making equipment so you can mix and shake your own cocktails -- or even better, get a friend to do it for you.
TECHNOLOGY TO THE RESCUE
Just like smart phones make your life easier, Virgin wanted technology in the rooms to act like a passenger’s very own personal assistant. So, upon entering the cabin, sensors will detect the presence of people, as well as what time of day it is, and as a result, they’ll open the curtains for you and set the lights at the ideal wattage depending on the time of day.
Since Virgin is famed for their mood lighting (which you’ll recognize if you’ve taken one of their flights), the cabin lights also have the ability to adjust to match the sunset of whatever area you’re cruising through. “Say we’re cruising to Bimini Beach Club [in the Bahamas] or Costa Mujeres [in Cancun],” Douglas says. “We know where we are in the world and we know the colors of the sunset, so we can mimic and complement those colors throughout the cabin.”
The technology even extends to the sofa, which can be set to “cinema mode,” automatically closing the curtains, dimming the lights, and lowering the bed flat so you can spread out. Want popcorn delivered to your room? That’s just a click away via the cabin tablet, which can also order you a full meal via room service if popcorn isn’t enough.
BOUTIQUE-STYLE DINING
Anyone who knows someone who’s been on a cruise has no doubt been regaled with tales of the endless food and drinks. But a common concern from many prospective cruise ship passengers is thinking they’ll be eating the same thing at every meal. “People were sick of the buffets,” Douglas admits. To remedy this, Virgin did away with the buffets (which can have a significant food waste footprint) and instead designed smaller, specialty restaurants with the involvement of Michelin-starred chefs.
“Really, it’s about having a slightly more authentic and intimate dining experience,” he says. “You’re now dining with a hundred people versus 2,000 people in one night.” As for any concern about this meaning fewer bars; not to worry, there will, in fact, be more bars. Phew. (Pro tip: When on board, keep an eye out for the ship’s hidden drinking establishments.)
So whether it’s enjoying popcorn and a movie in your cabin, swinging in one of the hammocks (there’s one on every Sea Terrace, a first for the cruise industry), or going in search of secret bars, allow Virgin Voyages to put the kibosh on any preconceived notions you have about setting sail and fall in love with the beauty of the sea (on a beautifully designed ship, no less).