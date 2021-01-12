Travel Best Airbnbs Outside Las Vegas to Book This Winter Most of these places have a hot tub.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

There's a lot to love about Las Vegas—restaurants, casinos, and other cool stuff—but what if you just want to get away from the chaos for a little awhile? Fortunately, Vegas is just a quick road trip away from some of the most exciting destinations in the Southwest. Skip crowded hotels in favor of a booking on Airbnb, where winter vacations range from fancy ski getaways to desert glamping underneath the stars. Each one is ideal for social distancing, so travel with members of your own immediate household to maximize health and safety during the pandemic. Before you pack your bags, get tested, quarantine, and if possible, get vaccinated. We want you to be around a long time to enjoy many more vacations to come. Now—time to plan a trip around one of these awesome Airbnb picks.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Ski Cabin Near a Chairlift Brian Head, Utah

3-10 guests, $946 per night

Distance from Vegas: ~Three-hours

Brain Head, already one of the

What guests say: "This cabin has everything you need. Amazing views from the living room and sitting room. Lots of space for big families. We enjoyed our stay!" 3-10 guests, $946 per night: ~Three-hoursBrain Head, already one of the best ski trips you can take from Las Vegas , is even better with convenience and comfort combined into one package. This five-bedroom mountainside cabin is just steps away from Chairlift #8, allowing you to get plenty of runs in without wasting time. Enjoy the apres-ski culture to the fullest with a nearby park and fire pit—or back at the residence with a mini theater room (with DVD movie library), fireplace, and games like darts, pool, and ping pong. Soak in the mountain views with tall floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound balcony."This cabin has everything you need. Amazing views from the living room and sitting room. Lots of space for big families. We enjoyed our stay!"

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Remodeled Cabin with Glorious Hot Tub Big Bear, California

2-4 guests, $412 per night

Distance from Vegas: ~Three and a half hours

Plan a perfect vacation to Big Bear Lake, where you can hit the slopes at two ski resorts or enjoy the serenity of fishing and boating on the water. The area is also known for its hiking and biking trails as well as great shops and restaurants in the downtown village. The cabin is quiet and recently remodeled with bright walls, dark wood beams, and a modern design that mixes well with rustic stone and wood touches. Hang out by a fireplace in the living room or master bedroom. Everyone loves the hot tub in the large fenced-in backyard, where kids will eagerly play in the snow. There's even an electric car charging outlet.

What guests say: "The cabin is great, just like the pictures in the listing: modern, clean, and convenient. We enjoyed the great location, private yard with lots of snow, fabulous bathrooms with fancy heated toilets, and much more. Wonderful and relaxing stay.” 2-4 guests, $412 per night~Three and a half hoursPlan a perfect vacation to Big Bear Lake, where you can hit the slopes at two ski resorts or enjoy the serenity of fishing and boating on the water. The area is also known for its hiking and biking trails as well as great shops and restaurants in the downtown village. The cabin is quiet and recently remodeled with bright walls, dark wood beams, and a modern design that mixes well with rustic stone and wood touches. Hang out by a fireplace in the living room or master bedroom. Everyone loves the hot tub in the large fenced-in backyard, where kids will eagerly play in the snow. There's even an electric car charging outlet."The cabin is great, just like the pictures in the listing: modern, clean, and convenient. We enjoyed the great location, private yard with lots of snow, fabulous bathrooms with fancy heated toilets, and much more. Wonderful and relaxing stay.”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Luxury Cabin on the Creek with Red Rock Views Sedona, Arizona

2-10 guests, $515 per night

Distance from Vegas: ~Four and a half hours

Tons of wow-factor here. Located at the end of a steep, private road, this engaging five-bedroom mountainside home revels in seclusion while being close to shops and restaurants. Marvel at the colorful Sedona red rocks through tall vaulted living room windows or from an outdoor deck. Get in touch with nature with private creekside access and swimming holes, or just stay put with a reinvigorating outdoor Jacuzzi.

What guests say: "You won’t want to leave! The amenities and location were great. Made great memories here and would recommend. Nick was very responsive as a host and the place was well stocked which really showed the host’s thoughtfulness. Don’t miss out on the views or the hot tub!” 2-10 guests, $515 per night~Four and a half hoursTons of wow-factor here. Located at the end of a steep, private road, this engaging five-bedroom mountainside home revels in seclusion while being close to shops and restaurants. Marvel at the colorful Sedona red rocks through tall vaulted living room windows or from an outdoor deck. Get in touch with nature with private creekside access and swimming holes, or just stay put with a reinvigorating outdoor Jacuzzi."You won’t want to leave! The amenities and location were great. Made great memories here and would recommend. Nick was very responsive as a host and the place was well stocked which really showed the host’s thoughtfulness. Don’t miss out on the views or the hot tub!”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Desert Gold Death Valley House Beatty, Nevada

2-6 guests, $500 per night

Distance from Vegas: ~2.5 hours by car

If you really want to escape the rest of the world for a while, it's hard to beat this home known as "Desert Gold," a striking example of contemporary architecture in the middle of the High Nevada Desert. It also happens to be near Death Valley National Park, which is much more welcoming during winter than the record-setting heat of summer. A centralized concrete base gives the home a sense of elevation and the living room merges effortlessly with an outdoor deck via sliding glass doors. The stargazing is incredible, especially from the hot tub. If you're worried about being too disconnected from society, the WiFi works just fine, but put the phone down awhile and browse the included books and guides to learn about the surrounding desert environment.

What guests say: “It was my first time visiting Death Valley. It is such a magical place. The views from the house of the desert and stars at night are mesmerizing.” 2-6 guests, $500 per night~2.5 hours by carIf you really want to escape the rest of the world for a while, it's hard to beat this home known as "Desert Gold," a striking example of contemporary architecture in the middle of the High Nevada Desert. It also happens to be near Death Valley National Park, which is much more welcoming during winter than the record-setting heat of summer. A centralized concrete base gives the home a sense of elevation and the living room merges effortlessly with an outdoor deck via sliding glass doors. The stargazing is incredible, especially from the hot tub. If you're worried about being too disconnected from society, the WiFi works just fine, but put the phone down awhile and browse the included books and guides to learn about the surrounding desert environment.“It was my first time visiting Death Valley. It is such a magical place. The views from the house of the desert and stars at night are mesmerizing.”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Modern Farmhouse near Mount Elden Flagstaff, Arizona

4-14 guests, $499 per night

Distance from Vegas: ~Four and a half hours

Breathe in the high elevation of Flagstaff with this newly renovated four-bedroom home that mixes modern appliances with a rustic farmhouse feel. Sliding barn doors, brick decor, and unique light fixtures add lots of charm and character to the residence. The outdoor terrace is surrounded by pine trees for plenty of fresh air and views of Mount Elden. Hang out by the backyard fire pit or explore the nearby hiking trails. Kids will love the wall-mounted bunk beds. Small pets are welcome with an added fee.

What guests say: "Flagstaff is always fun but the most amazing part of our trip is the memories we created in this beautiful home with our friends. You can tell the owners love their house and have put a lot of thought and work into creating a home that reflects their style. We are lucky to have been able to stay in their home for a weekend, thank you again for the hospitality.” 4-14 guests, $499 per night~Four and a half hoursBreathe in the high elevation of Flagstaff with this newly renovated four-bedroom home that mixes modern appliances with a rustic farmhouse feel. Sliding barn doors, brick decor, and unique light fixtures add lots of charm and character to the residence. The outdoor terrace is surrounded by pine trees for plenty of fresh air and views of Mount Elden. Hang out by the backyard fire pit or explore the nearby hiking trails. Kids will love the wall-mounted bunk beds. Small pets are welcome with an added fee."Flagstaff is always fun but the most amazing part of our trip is the memories we created in this beautiful home with our friends. You can tell the owners love their house and have put a lot of thought and work into creating a home that reflects their style. We are lucky to have been able to stay in their home for a weekend, thank you again for the hospitality.”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Luxury Riverfront Rental Bullhead City, Arizona

4-14 guests, $535 per night

Distance from Vegas: ~90 minutes

This multi-level mansion on the Colorado River has its own private deck with waterfront views visible from the kitchen, a game room, and a lavish outdoor infinity pool deck with an attached hot tub, making it pretty tempting to spend your entire stay at home. Water sporters are welcome to dock their boats and jetskis right in front for easy access to 70 miles of rivers and Laughlin is just six miles down the road for those who want to try their hand at casino games and other attractions. Bookmark this one for your summer or fall adventures—it’s usually reserved months in advance.

What guests say: "This property was in a great location! We were able to fish, relax, bbq and hang out by the pool all at the same time! The weather was perfect too! Amenities were great and we utilized all areas of the house for our family meals! Jeffry was a great host and answered all of my questions! This house is a perfect fit for all of our family members to have a quick getaway. We will definitely be back!” 4-14 guests, $535 per night~90 minutesThis multi-level mansion on the Colorado River has its own private deck with waterfront views visible from the kitchen, a game room, and a lavish outdoor infinity pool deck with an attached hot tub, making it pretty tempting to spend your entire stay at home. Water sporters are welcome to dock their boats and jetskis right in front for easy access to 70 miles of rivers and Laughlin is just six miles down the road for those who want to try their hand at casino games and other attractions. Bookmark this one for your summer or fall adventures—it’s usually reserved months in advance."This property was in a great location! We were able to fish, relax, bbq and hang out by the pool all at the same time! The weather was perfect too! Amenities were great and we utilized all areas of the house for our family meals! Jeffry was a great host and answered all of my questions! This house is a perfect fit for all of our family members to have a quick getaway. We will definitely be back!”

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Adobe Estate with Cave Grotto and Waterslides Hurricane, Utah

4-12 guests, $1,096 per night

Distance from Vegas: ~Two and a half hours

This unique one-of-a-kind home is one of the most indulgent places to stay near St. George and Zion National Park. The adobe-style architecture is attractive on its own, but it's the resort-style swimming pool that gets people excited with rock walls, waterfalls, slides, and spots to "cliff jump" into the water. Fair warning: you'll be charged extra to heat the pool. The secluded cave-like grotto has a hot tub and fireplace for a touch of romance. Between seven bedrooms and added bunk beds, there's plenty of room for large groups and families, and everyone will love spending lots of time outside with a pickleball court, putting green, and courtyard patio that's especially charming when illuminated after nightfall.

What guests say: "All I can say is this place will exceed your expectations tenfold. It’ll make whatever experience you plan on having that much more magical! The pictures don’t do it justice." 4-12 guests, $1,096 per night: ~Two and a half hoursThis unique one-of-a-kind home is one of the most indulgent places to stay near St. George and Zion National Park. The adobe-style architecture is attractive on its own, but it's the resort-style swimming pool that gets people excited with rock walls, waterfalls, slides, and spots to "cliff jump" into the water. Fair warning: you'll be charged extra to heat the pool. The secluded cave-like grotto has a hot tub and fireplace for a touch of romance. Between seven bedrooms and added bunk beds, there's plenty of room for large groups and families, and everyone will love spending lots of time outside with a pickleball court, putting green, and courtyard patio that's especially charming when illuminated after nightfall."All I can say is this place will exceed your expectations tenfold. It’ll make whatever experience you plan on having that much more magical! The pictures don’t do it justice."

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Luxury Lake House with "Sky Lounge" Views South Lake Tahoe, California

2-6 guests, $894 per night

Distance from Vegas: ~Seven hours

Yeah, it's a long drive, but heading to Lake Tahoe is one of the most rewarding

What guests say: "This was the perfect place to stay. It was incredibly clean. We were literally right by the lake. The view is unbeatable. The house itself is gorgeous. The kitchen is amazing. I’m going to remodel my own like this!" 2-6 guests, $894 per night~Seven hoursYeah, it's a long drive, but heading to Lake Tahoe is one of the most rewarding road trips you can make from Las Vegas . Enjoy it to the fullest with the top two floors of this waterside retreat. Wander over to the shore or marvel at the lake and mountain views from two outdoor decks, including the covered rooftop "Sky Lounge." With a charming wood exterior and clean, modern interior, the home is the complete package with an address close to the Heavenly Ski Resort, downtown village, and casinos right across the border in Stateline."This was the perfect place to stay. It was incredibly clean. We were literally right by the lake. The view is unbeatable. The house itself is gorgeous. The kitchen is amazing. I’m going to remodel my own like this!"

Photo courtesy of airbnb

Desert Dome Stargazing Experience Williams, Arizona

2-4 guests, $176 per night

Distance from Vegas: ~Four hours

If you crave the adventure of the great outdoors, this is a fun and funky, offbeat alternative. A cozy bedroom sits underneath a dome with a pellet stove to provide warmth and just enough solar power to charge phones and laptops. A private sink and bathroom are separate and a shared shower area is available. The dome isn't a residence, but a higher-level alternative to camping with fantastic stargazing and a location about 35 miles south of the Grand Canyon. Hang out by the fire pit and enjoy an unusual off-the-grid feel.

What guests say: "We knew this was going to be a cool experience but it really exceeded expectations. The night sky was breathtaking. The dome was immaculate, clean, and plenty warm. Would recommend to anyone.” 2-4 guests, $176 per night~Four hoursIf you crave the adventure of the great outdoors, this is a fun and funky, offbeat alternative. A cozy bedroom sits underneath a dome with a pellet stove to provide warmth and just enough solar power to charge phones and laptops. A private sink and bathroom are separate and a shared shower area is available. The dome isn't a residence, but a higher-level alternative to camping with fantastic stargazing and a location about 35 miles south of the Grand Canyon. Hang out by the fire pit and enjoy an unusual off-the-grid feel.: "We knew this was going to be a cool experience but it really exceeded expectations. The night sky was breathtaking. The dome was immaculate, clean, and plenty warm. Would recommend to anyone.”

Photo courtesy of airbnb

Rooftop Penthouse on the 59th Floor of Palms Place Las Vegas, Nevada

4-10 guests, $4,999 per night

Distance from Vegas: 0 hours

Okay, maybe you don't want to drive too far away from Las Vegas after all. So what could keep you around for the ultimate staycation? How about a $15 million penthouse on the rooftop of the Palms Place high rise? The 59th-floor villa was designed with events in mind, but rentals are now limited to ten people during the pandemic. From the moment you step through the zen-like water and stone-garden entrance, you know the place is something special. See the Strip in all its neon glory through 30-foot-tall windows. The expansive wraparound terrace seals the deal with an elevated hot tub providing panoramic Vegas views.

What guests say: "I suggest booking a multiple night stay. You will not want to leave. The stay was absolutely amazing and more. You will not find something that compares. Combined with Cassandra and Bryan’s attentiveness and communication, this is a rare gem in the desert. 10 out 10.” 4-10 guests, $4,999 per night0 hoursOkay, maybe you don't want to drive too far away from Las Vegas after all. So what could keep you around for the ultimate staycation? How about a $15 million penthouse on the rooftop of the Palms Place high rise? The 59th-floor villa was designed with events in mind, but rentals are now limited to ten people during the pandemic. From the moment you step through the zen-like water and stone-garden entrance, you know the place is something special. See the Strip in all its neon glory through 30-foot-tall windows. The expansive wraparound terrace seals the deal with an elevated hot tub providing panoramic Vegas views."I suggest booking a multiple night stay. You will not want to leave. The stay was absolutely amazing and more. You will not find something that compares. Combined with Cassandra and Bryan’s attentiveness and communication, this is a rare gem in the desert. 10 out 10.”

Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.