Where to Buy Legal Weed in Vegas (Plus a Few Pro Tips Before You Go)

With more and more states legalizing -- currently 33 for medical, 10 for medical and recreational -- Nevada's legal weed laws might not be your only draw to Las Vegas, but if you’re visiting and are a cannabis connoisseur, know that your experience here will be a properly Vegas one. Our dispensaries are numerous, sometimes pricey, and often extravagant. Here are a few things to know before you go, especially if you’re from out of state or popping your dispensary cherry. (Or click to jump straight down to our dispensaries list.)
Medical vs. recreational: Out-of-state medical cards are accepted in Nevada, which typically means cheaper bud and faster service (just bring all your paperwork). Some places are recreational only, though, and our list below highlights the best recreational picks. As with restaurant menus, online dispensary menus tend not to be up-to-date with current inventory, so if there is something very specific you want, you may want to give them a call first.
You can get delivery, but take heed: Online ordering and delivery is available for most places, but only a few are 24/7. This is mostly a cash-only business, though some places will take bank cards and most have ATMs on-site. (Think of it like the strip joints many of these places are close to -- strippers don’t take plastic!) For delivery, you must have exact change in cash, and also be aware that you can’t order Mary Jane right up to your room, as it’s illegal to deliver to hotel resort-casinos. You’re also not supposed to smoke it in your room or anywhere in public but that rule has gone up in the cloud of pot smoke that now hovers perpetually over the Las Vegas Valley.
Look for ways to save: Lots of places offer freebies and special discounts for first-timers as well as customer loyalty programs and different daily deals. If you’re new to cannabis, every dispensary is staffed with friendly budtenders to help you navigate your way to living your best high. As a general rule, the closer you are to the Strip, the more expensive the place is -- just like with everything else on or near the Strip, you are paying the Vegas tourist tax. Also be aware of additional taxes, as very few places include the 10% sales tax in their sticker price.
A few more friendly pro tips for visitors: Many dispensaries are located on “Stripper Row,” actually an industrial road full of warehouses and the like but also full of strip clubs and, now, dispensaries. Some of the most Vegas-y dispensaries (Planet 13, Reef) are located in this area in very near proximity to some of Vegas’s best gentlemen’s clubs (The Rhino, Sapphire). Staying at Circus Circus or the Strat puts you very close to all of these things, and they’re also the best values on the Strip (and both have newly remodeled rooms!). And now your Sin City weekend is planned, you’re welcome.
Planet 13 Las Vegas
Off the Strip
Nowhere does the VEGAS dispensary experience better than Planet 13, a place that's sort of a cross between a Vegas nightclub and Vegas dispensary. Their long-term plans are ambitious (and will require some additional changes in local legal weed legislation), but for now, this self-described "cannabis superstore and entertainment complex" is aiming for an other-worldly vibe with glowing overhead orbs, light-up LED floors, 3D wall projections, and a big black angular "rock"-looking thing in the 16,500-square-foot sales floor and showroom area; a massive "planet" fountain out front that's reminiscent of the Universal Studios globe fountain; and thirteen 15-foot-tall interactive LED lotus on the building's roof. Like all the very best places in Vegas, this place is designed to entertain you as much as sell you things. And much like the strip clubs located nearby, Planet 13 also offers a free shuttle from select locations. (And it’s open 24/7!) They also feature exclusive products and launches and have a text rewards program, as well as a 20% discount for locals and special overnight deals available midnight-8am.
Reef Dispensaries
Off the Strip
Reef Dispensaries has several locations throughout Nevada and Arizona, but their flagship store is the one near the Strip (and next to Planet 13, as luck has it), which kind of looks like an ultralounge-meets-Apple store (actually, most dispensaries look like this). Reef is both retailer and grower, and they feature their own exclusive line of Tryke and Khalifa Kush products. And some fun trivia for you: Reef is owned by rapper and budding entrepreneur Berner. (Not to be confused with Bernie bros.)
The+Source
Henderson, Westside
With two locations in the Las Vegas Valley, The+Source offers more than 30 different strains of cannabis and a variety of concentrates, edibles, and more. They're also known for their top-notch customer service, "higher education" informative seminars, and great customer rewards program. The+Source also brings in some unique products, like a recent Game of Thrones tie-in when they released a whole line of the Cannabis Cup-winning White Walker OG products to celebrate the premiere of the final season. They've also got something special in store for 4/20: their exclusive release of Happy Camper, a new solventless rosin strain available as a cartridge, pen, and coin.
Essence Cannabis Dispensaries
Near SLS Las Vegas, Henderson, Tropicana West
Essence has three locations around Las Vegas, and is the only dispensary to have a location that's actually on the Strip. Do keep in mind, though, that "on" the Strip doesn’t mean it's sandwiched between the Park and New York New York that you can just pop into before hitting a show at T-Mobile Arena or the Park Theater -- it's waaaaay North Strip by the SLS and the Strat. Inside, the multiple-award-winning stores are super-sleek, and they offer a wide selection of products including over 50 strains of flower and pre-rolls, edibles (cookies, chocolates, gummies, infused-drinks), vape pens, concentrates, and topicals. Check out their daily deals and discounts calendar and sign up for text alerts to save some green.
Las Vegas ReLeaf Dispensary
Near SLS Las Vegas
Close to the Strip and the Las Vegas Convention Center (because sometimes you need a little intentional mind-numbing to get through four days of mind-numbing work conventions), ReLeaf shirks the stylish tech showroom look popular with most dispensaries for more of a trendy lounge/bar feel, and they proudly proclaim to have the world's first and only "tasting bar" inside a dispensary. They also carry Two Roots, the world's first cannabeer (a THC- and CBD-infused non-alcoholic beer), in addition to a wide range of flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, extracts, tinctures, and topicals. Also, ReLeaf has some of the best prices and deals you're going to find in Vegas, especially this close to the Strip. If you're one of those types who guns for the "authentic local" experience when you travel, this is the place to go.
MedMen
Off the Strip, Arts District
MedMen has two locations in Las Vegas, one near the Strip and the other in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District. The location on Harmon (across from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino/soon-to-be Virgin Hotels Las Vegas) is open 24 hours, while the Arts District location is one of the only dispensaries downtown. MedMen is a California-based dispensary chain with locations all over the country, and they carry their own product line featuring cannabis grown in your own state. They've got a ton of products in their high-end stores that look like the kind of places where you'd find buy thousand-dollar phones, but they get high marks for stellar customer service. If you're looking to get into some downtown shenanigans (and you really should be), this is your best bet. And since you're already downtown, you can keep with the theme and hit up the Cannabition Cannabis Museum, home of "Bongzilla," world's largest bong.
The Apothecary Shoppe
Across from the Palms Casino
This olde world-y upscale dispensary -- you can tell it's olde world-y and upscale because of the extra "pe" at the end of "Shop," and also because it looks like the retail side of a fancy cigar lounge -- is especially known for its gourmet edible confections made by an executive pastry chef with over a decade of experience in some of the most renowned restaurants on the Strip. Order a custom cannabis-infused cake for your celebration, or choose from a selection of chocolate bars, peanut butter truffles, Rice Krispies treats, chocolate chip cookie dough, gummies, and other sweets and seasonal treats. Founded by three medical practitioners, the Apothecary Shoppe oversees their own "craft cannabis" grow operation as well as the development of their exclusive line of premium topicals and remedies. They also boast the only "tamper-proof" THC and CBD capsules in Las Vegas. Check out their daily deals on the website.
The Apothecarium
Westside
With chandeliers hanging overhead, the Apothecarium looks more like a fancy hotel lobby than a dispensary, which is fitting since it's located out in the fancy western suburbs of Las Vegas. They've got your flowers, topicals, concentrates, and all kinds of edible treats, and they also host a number of in-store events including visits from growers, member support groups, and educational classes. You'll also deal with one knowledgeable "cannabis guide" through your entire transaction, rather than being jostled around to different lines and different people.
Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary
Eastside
If Planet 13 embodies the over-the-top entertainment side of the Las Vegas dispensary, Jardin embraces the image-conscious side of Vegas (which can make Los Angeles seem downright well-adjusted). You'll be forgiven for confusing their Instagram account for that of a fitness models or influencer's; it's honestly hard to tell. You are either into the aesthetic or you are not. If you want the full Vegas experience of feeling like you're living in a music video, this is for you. If you care more about the products cultivated rather than the image cultivated, this is probably not your spot. Also note that "Jardin" is also the name of a restaurant inside the Encore, before you start lazily GPSing.
The Grove
Near McCarran International Airport
Welcome to Las Vegas! Now go get you some weed. The Grove is right by the airport, making it a convenient first stop for all you weekend warriors, plus it's open 24 hours daily! The Grove is a grow operation overseen by a master grower in addition to a dispensary with locations in Las Vegas as well as Pahrump (basically your last stop for legal weed before Death Valley and/or legal prostitution), and they take pride in their premium strains. Try their products from Kannabis, their proprietary flower grown exclusively for The Grove.
Oasis Cannabis
Stripper Row
Oasis is your friendly neighborhood dispensary. Much like most of the other spots, they've got a sleek showroom and a nice selection, they're located on Stripper Row, and they're open 24/7. But they've also got a great rewards program and daily deals, better prices than most of their competitors, excellent edibles, and weekly events that include AMAs, support groups, and educational classes. It's not the flashiest, but it is one of the most hospitable.
The Dispensary
Southwest, Henderson
The Dispensary is a locals' joint for local joints. They’ve got some of the lowest prices with a ton of great specials on top of it. There are two locations in the Las Vegas area (plus one in Reno) and while these are certainly smaller stores than some of the flashier competition, they're able to focus all the more on their customer service. If you care more about quality service and good prices than curb appeal, check this place out.
Acres Cannabis
15 minute walk from Palace Station
Acres Cannabis is Vegas's farm-to-bong cultivator and dispensary. Their cultivation operation spans over 37 acres in the Mojave Desert and produces more than 60 strains of cannabis throughout the year. With their own 2,000-square-foot "cannabis kitchen" with an open view to customers, you can actually watch them make gourmet chocolates and pastries including cookies, donuts, chocolate-covered popcorn and pretzels, brownies, and candies fresh daily, and also watch their cannabis extraction operations. And every Friday and Saturday from 11pm to 7am, Acres presents The Underground: Marijuana Farmers Market, allowing small growers and producers a space to share their creations direct with their customers. It's a farmer's market for pot. As a brand, Acres leans into the hip-hop culture side of cannabis, with music and murals to complement their edgier, more youthful vibe -- where other places aim for the iWeed feel. They're celebrating their one-year anniversary on 4/20 from 4-10pm with $5 grams, DJs, food, a cash bar, and more, followed by another installment of the Underground.
