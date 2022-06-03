The Best Nightclubs in Las Vegas
Dance the night away with DJs, booze, and nothing to lose.
You’ve dined at the best restaurants and bars on the Strip, snagged a front-row seat at a residency performance, and now, to truly round out your Sin City experience, you need to get to a thumping nightclub. If you love dance music, alcohol, and staying up late—very late—into the early morning, Vegas nightclubs are where you want to be. As with all things in Vegas, you get what you pay for. Between general admission tickets and the promise of "exclusive" guest lists by random party hosts, a night at the club may seem relatively inexpensive. But lines can get long, drinks aren't cheap, and if you plan on booking a VIP table with bottle service, the expenses add up fast. And please know—most advertised headliners don't appear until around 1 am, so plan accordingly. If all this sounds great to you, guess what? You're in luck. Sin City has lots of nightclubs on the Strip to choose from.
Zouk
When Resorts World opened in 2021, the first all-new Strip hotel in more than a decade invested heavily into its entertainment. That includes Zouk Nightclub, which counts Zedd, Tiesto, and DJ Snake among its high-profile DJs—plus regular appearances by pop stars like Becky G and Madison Beer. The main dancefloor, a tight fit for Vegas standards, sits under the Mothership, a high-tech LED chandelier that shifts position, changes color, and may even point a spotlight on a table during a bottle service presentation. Cool, right? The ceiling is covered with additional LED panels and a second room, Empire, can open up to make the club an even larger party. Zouk has a surprisingly thoughtful craft cocktail program for a nightclub, so hang out by a circular bar near the club entrance and order something different than your usual Jack and Coke.
How to book: Search the website for tickets and VIP options. Zouk also has mobile ticket kiosks by the main entrance for last-minute entry with a QR code on your phone.
Omnia
When it comes to nightclubs, you can't go wrong with Omnia. After opening in 2015, it still has that "like-new" club feel with a rooftop terrace that shows off killer views of the Strip from Caesars Palace. While longtime headliner Calvin Harris has been missing in action (working on his Ibiza farm it seems), the star power remains huge with regular appearances by Martin Garrix, Kaskade, and Illenium. Technology is almost as big an attraction as the DJs. The main room, modeled after the Metropolitan Opera, is famous for its massive, 22,000-pound chandelier that hovers above the dance floor and moves to the music. It was designed with your Instagram feed in mind. The smaller club-within-a-club Heart of Omnia is the space formerly occupied by Pure and showcases Latin music on Sundays.
How to book: Head online to buy general admission tickets or reserve a VIP table.
Hakkasan
Hakkasan has been around since 2013, but always finds a way to keep things fresh. An extravagant grid over the main room is billed as the world's largest kinetic light art installation with nonstop lights, colors, and imagery to enhance sets by EDM headliners like Afrojack and Steve Aoki. Custom Made Fridays is a new weekly hip-hop focused event with Tyga, Ludacris, and Rich the Kid as regulars. Head downstairs, where the smaller Ling Ling Club hosts open-format DJs and the Ling Ling Lounge (try to keep 'em straight) has its share of chill and hip hop. Pre-game next door at Hakkasan Restaurant, a Cantonese fine-dining spot with direct access to the club, and take advantage of the free Hakkasan valet for those with dinner or VIP table reservations. It's worth it just to avoid the long walk from the MGM Grand parking garage.
How to book: Inquire about tickets and VIP tables online.
Jewel
Jewel is a little smaller than some of the other clubs in Vegas, but that only adds to the energy and atmosphere at this ultra-modern party spot. Between Lil Jon, O.T. Genasis, and Brody Jenner (yes, that Brody Jenner), Jewel makes a point to have an eclectic lineup of resident headliners. Wow-factor is felt in the illuminated staircase by the entrance and the LED video effects near the stage. Five large VIP rooms overlook the main floor, each with its own theme. For example, the G.O.A.T. pays tribute to American sports while the Blind Tiger is modeled after a vintage speakeasy. Flawless Mondays is a busy industry and locals night—and if you're not staying out late on a Monday, you're not doing Vegas right.
How to book: Head online to buy tickets, book VIP tables, and inquire about private party rooms.
Marquee
Marquee allows you to choose your own experience. Party hard in the main room, where an elevated DJ booth gives clear views of the button-pushing and fist-pumping as it happens, or hang by the pool where you can soak in the lights of Las Vegas. The Boom Box, on the other hand, is more of a cocktail lounge, but don't worry, you can still invest in bottle service with windows that overlook the Strip. The Library has bookshelves with a pool table and fireplace. Check it out during Tulum-inspired Wednesday night parties with tech and deep house. The DJ lineup was recently given a jolt with the addition of Above & Beyond and DJ Paulie D, along with longtime fixtures like Mustard and Fisher. When the sun is out, Marquee Dayclub is one of the busiest pool parties on the Strip. The same vibe is felt Sunday nights during weekly Drenched After Dark events.
How to book: Buy tickets or book tables online.
XS
XS has been around for more than a decade now—a lifetime in Vegas nightlife—but instead of trying to rebrand itself or tweak its identity, the venue remains fresh and timeless with frequent design updates. A rotating DJ booth separates the main dance floor and an outdoor pool deck that hosts Nightswim parties on Sunday nights. The place is all about indulgence with real gold decor and 10,000 individual light fixtures to keep the mood in check. XS further lives up to its name by investing big bucks into residencies by the likes of Marshmello, Diplo, the Chainsmokers, and more. Max out your credit card on bottle service at one of 170 VIP tables and cabanas, or test your luck in the outdoor gaming area in an attempt to make some of that money back.
How to book: Head online to buy tickets or reserve VIP tables and cabanas.
On the Record
While the nightclub scene has its share of redundancy, On the Record does its best to put a fresh spin on the concept. It's really more of a glorified lounge, decorated in vintage concert posters, a DJ booth that resembles a Rolls Royce, and a fireplace in the center of an area known as the Living Room. The outdoor patio has a British double-decker bus serving drinks and if that's not enough to keep your attention, head to one of three karaoke rooms—each one dedicated to a different decade—and belt out your own entertainment. There's also a secretive speakeasy-style bar where the focus is on cocktails. Overall, the playlist skews retro with a fair share of '80s and '90s hits you might actually recognize.
How to book: Book a reservation online.
Encore Beach Club
Day, night, doesn't matter. Encore Beach Club is a poolside party with the most consistent after-dark events during the warmer months of the year. Having 55,000-square-feet of space doesn't hurt either. EBC has a small indoor area, but it's really about the expansive pool deck and towering palm trees. There are enough cabanas, bars, and even a few blackjack tables to keep things interesting. Browse the champagne shower menu, order a caviar push pop, and inject yourself with IV nutrient therapy for a complete beginning-middle-and-end experience. The club shares most of its headliners with sister venue XS, including the Chainsmokers, Marshmello, David Guetta, and Kygo.
How to book: Head online to buy tickets or reserve VIP tables and cabanas.
Tao
With a pool upstairs and an Asian restaurant downstairs, Tao tends to stay busy and is one of the more versatile clubs on the Strip. Bathtubs filled with rose petals line the entranceway, and while the outdoor balcony could be a little bit bigger, it still gives you a chance to escape the chaos and grab some fresh air while overlooking Las Vegas Boulevard. The club is divided into different rooms with DJs mixing up formats alongside dark stone and dramatic Asian decor, as well as dancers performing in enclosed cases. Yes, Vegas can still get away with that kind of stuff. Count Eric D-Lux, DJ Five, Angie Vee, and Crespo among the regulars in the DJ booth. Worship Thursdays has long been one of the most popular industry nights on the Strip.
How to book: Buy tickets or book a table online.
Drai's Nightclub
If you're looking for a club with great views, Drai's is the best choice—day or night. The party destination is on the top floor of the Cromwell hotel with sweeping 11-story sightlines of the Strip. The main stage is indoors although acts perform on the outdoor pool deck as well. Drai's also stands apart from other nightclubs with full concert-length sets by its headline acts, featuring a lineup heavy on rap and hip-hop stars like 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, and French Montana. Chris Brown was recently signed to a multi-year residency and is getting a custom two-level transparent stage for his performances. It goes nicely with the club's 80-side LED mirror ball. A smaller sister venue, Drai's After Hours, tucked away in the Cromwell basement, is geared toward partiers who want to wind things down during early morning hours, but aren't quite ready to go to bed.
How to book: Browse the online calendar and book online.
Light
Light was the last major nightclub to reopen after the pandemic shutdown and continues to take things slow and steady on Friday and Saturday nights. The DJs aren't major names, but cover the right mix of EDM, house, top-40, and yes, even some rock here and there. Yet the biggest attraction here is the large video wall behind the DJ booth, which is in clear view of the club's staggered levels. Overall, Light has a dark, futuristic, industrial feel with everyone pretty much facing the same direction.
How to book: Contact Light online to book a table or browse the event calendar to score general admission tickets.
Chateau
After its indoor space was annexed for Beer Park's indoor expansion, Chateau is now strictly a rooftop party spot. That's not a bad thing. The club's strength was always its outdoor patio, which sits underneath the Paris casino's half-size Eiffel Tower replica and overlooks the Bellagio fountains across the street. Hang out among string lights and French-inspired lattice decor with a vodka cranberry or work up a sweat dancing in the open air. (Hey, it's a dry heat here in Vegas.) Chateau doesn't invest in big-name DJs, but the vibe is a lot more loose and less intimidating than what you might come across at larger clubs.
How to book: Make a reservation online with the price exchanged for an equal amount of beverage credit.