The Best Nightclubs in Las Vegas

Marquee allows you to choose your own experience. Party hard in the main room, where an elevated DJ booth gives clear views of the button-pushing and fist-pumping as it happens, or hang by the pool where you can soak in the lights of Las Vegas. The Boom Box, on the other hand, is more of a cocktail lounge, but don't worry, you can still invest in bottle service with windows that overlook the Strip. The Library has bookshelves with a pool table and fireplace. Check it out during Tulum-inspired Wednesday night parties with tech and deep house. The DJ lineup was recently given a jolt with the addition of Above & Beyond and DJ Paulie D, along with longtime fixtures like Mustard and Fisher. When the sun is out, Marquee Dayclub is one of the busiest pool parties on the Strip. The same vibe is felt Sunday nights during weekly Drenched After Dark events.

How to book: Buy tickets or book tables online.