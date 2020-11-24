The Best Ski Trips from Las Vegas

Mention the words Las Vegas and images of casinos, Carrot Top, and the hot desert sun come to mind. The last thing you'll probably think of is "ski trip"—but guess what? Sin City is within driving distance to some of the most intriguing slopes in the United States, including one that's less than an hour away. So if you're planning a road trip to get out of Vegas, a ski resort could be the best thing to lift your winter season out of the doldrums. Keep in mind, the following suggestions cover four different states, which won't necessarily be following the same exact social distancing guidelines. So check in advance for the latest information on hours of operation and restrictions.