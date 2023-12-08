Durango Casino & Resort Is the Newest Impossible-to-Ignore Landmark in Las Vegas

Somebody at Station Casinos likes hair metal. The same resort company that used Poison's "Nothing But a Good Time" in an anniversary ad campaign a couple of years ago has been teasing its latest property with snippets of "Home Sweet Home" by Mötley Crüe in a series of commercials. Now, with the ferocity and aggression of a Mick Mars guitar solo, Durango Casino & Resort roars into the Southwest Valley, instantly reshaping an already fast-growing corner of the Las Vegas Valley. Does it feel like home? Not quite, but it's got plenty to offer to locals and tourists alike.

The golden 15-story hotel tower is an instant, impossible-to-ignore landmark, just off the 215 Beltway, with a color palette inspired by the surrounding desert and a small forest of palm and pine trees lining the perimeter. The interior is bright and engaging with light, neutral tones, waves of natural sunlight, and a smartly built integration of outdoor spaces. Fresh flowers by Flora Couture are prominently featured and it's easy to walk from one end to another without fuss. Even the parking garage looks good at night.

Durango Casino Opening Date

Much like the upcoming Fontainebleau (opening at midnight December 13) on the Strip, Durango Casino is a project more than 20 years in the making, finally coming to fruition after being sidelined during the Great Recession of 2009. Everything worked out for the best. It makes far more sense for Durango Casino and Resort to open in 2023 when the Southwest is booming with new communities and businesses in areas like Rhodes Ranch, Spring Valley, Summerlin South, and Mountain's Edge.

So, where do we begin?