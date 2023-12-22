The Fontainebleau is a Grand, Indulgent Symbol of the New Las Vegas

It was a long, rocky road to the December 13 debut of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. The hotel tower was originally scheduled to open in 2009, but a recession, a pandemic, and back-and-forth ownership changes fueled a decade and a half of delays, making it the most notorious eyesore on the Strip. Now, after 15 years sitting empty, the greatest symbol of defeat in Las Vegas has become a new paragon of opulence–and it's almost too big to fail.

If you don't count the Strat tower, the Fontainebleau is the tallest building in Nevada, with 737 feet of skyscraping height, 67 floors, and more than 3,600 hotel rooms on a 25-acre imprint once home to the Algiers and El Rancho hotels. And with the arrival of Resorts World, a revamped Sahara, and a growing schedule of events at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the North Strip location is no longer the drawback it used to be.

As it turns out, the address is actually the property's greatest asset. The Fontainebleau is right across the street from the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, ready to welcome any overflow with more than half-a-million square feet of brand-new meeting and event space of its own. The resort has plenty of perks in that department, including an expansive tech-friendly outdoor terrace and the country's largest column-free carpeted ballroom with enough room for two 747 jets to touch nose-to-nose.

The future is wide open for the resort brand, whose legacy dates back to the 1954 opening of the original Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. The company came to Las Vegas when co-owner Ben Jaffe opened the Tropicana in 1957, but the landscape is a little different than it was 66 years ago, and the Fontainebleau is ready to compete, bringing a taste of South Florida culture and style to the Nevada desert.