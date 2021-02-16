The Little-Known Black History of West Las Vegas and the “Black Strip”

Keeping the Legacy Alive

But this star-studded version of the Westside is a far cry from what exists today. Integration in the 1960s gave African Americans a choice as to where they lived and shopped, with many residents opting to move to parts of the valley studded with brand-new housing developments and schools. A boom-and-bust economy led to disinvestment from the neighborhood, resulting in infrastructure decline. Owens Avenue replaced Jackson Avenue as the economic heart of the Westside, where national retailers and county offices occupy sites of former businesses and homes.

Although the casino and clubs are gone, long-time community activists and city leaders are ensuring that the Westside remains a relevant part of the city, with new development that recognizes and celebrates the community for its uniqueness. The long-term plan is to revitalize the neighborhood without losing the essence of the community. Steps are being taken to use a positive development model that builds on the cultural capital of the community, especially as a way to bring Black tourists who are interested in seeing themselves in the wider context of Las Vegas.

Currently, construction is planned on a series of monuments and signs meant to identify important markers in the community, just a short drive from Las Vegas Boulevard, Springs Preserve, and the Smith Center, a hotspot for jazz performances and travelling Broadway musicals.

Recently, a “Welcome to the Historic Westside” sign was unveiled, lighting up at night to welcome travelers off the U.S. Highway 95 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit. Other markers are planned, including one at Berkley Square — a National Historic site and the first Nevada subdivision designed by Paul Revere Williams, a renowned Black architect. Williams had created over 2,500 buildings when he passed away in 1980, most of them in Los Angeles.

And to recognize the ongoing struggle for racial equality and justice, a series of Black Lives Matter murals were painted on the walls of the Moulin Rouge on Bonanza Road. Community activist and artist Brent Holmes coordinated the project with area muralists and painters during the summer of 2020 as a way to highlight the movement and the historic space. Across the street sits the Tenaya Creek Brewery, known for locally crafted brews of pale ales and stouts.

“At any time of the night, you will see cars and young people who frequent that establishment after they get off from work. That's such a pleasant thing to see,” says longtime resident Jackie Brantley, whose family arrived in 1939 and who made Las Vegas history as the first Black woman to manage the public relations department of a Strip casino.

Historian Claytee White has also witnessed a positive shift in the neighborhood. As the Director for the Oral History Research Center for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Libraries, she documents the lives of African Americans throughout the city.

“Once you start going over to the Westside and going to a restaurant or event, you begin to see that this community has possibilities,” White says.