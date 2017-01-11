Las Vegas Taxi Drivers Will Try to Screw You. Here's How to Avoid Every Trick.

Beware the time-honored tradition of long-hauling.

This is the first, last, and most important thing you need to know about. Long-hauling is the easiest scam at the cabbie's disposal. So, what is it? Exactly what it sounds like: cabbies take you (and your money) for a ride, opting to choose the long route to your hotel in order to increase your fare anywhere from a few bucks to four times as much as the ride should've cost.

"Long-hauling happens everywhere there are cabs and tourists to take advantage of. It's all part of the Vegas tourist tax that I'm prepared to pay," you say?

Yes, long-hauling does happen to unsuspecting tourists the world over, but it is endemic in Vegas. So much so that it's estimated to cost visitors an extra $15 million each year. Plus, anywhere from 25-50% of taxi drivers participate in this practice.