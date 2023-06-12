The First Cannabis-Friendly Hotel in Las Vegas Opens in Time for Summer

Las Vegas has a complicated relationship with cannabis. Dispensaries and recreational use have been legal for years, and anyone over 21 with an ID can buy the stuff. But despite what you might smell in parking garages and hotel hallways, public consumption remains limited by law to private residences. Most resorts don’t want anything to do with it, especially those with casinos on the property that wouldn’t dare risk their gaming licenses. You need a squeaky clean image to have one of those—the mob no longer runs this town.

So it’s about time The Lexi came along. The 64-room, casino-free boutique hotel just west of the Strip at Sahara Avenue and Interstate 15 is proudly marketing itself as the first cannabis-friendly resort in Las Vegas.

“It’s not cannabis-centric,” clarifies Alex Rizk, CEO of Elevations Hotels and Resorts, the company that runs The Lexi. “It’s cannabis-inclusive.”

That means you’re free and clear to get high but don’t whip out your lighter and bong just yet. The Lexi is now accepting reservations and welcoming guests, but management has made it clear that they won’t allow marijuana use on-site until long-awaited laws for public consumption are expected to be approved later this year. While some of the best Las Vegas dispensaries plan to open lounges when legally permitted, why hang around a lounge when you can pop gummies and light blunts inside your hotel room?

“Would you want to go to a liquor store and drink in the corner?” managing partner Nick DiFerdinando asks. “It’s not just stoner culture anymore. There’s a lifestyle that goes along with that, from doctors and attorneys to executives. We want to give them an exclusive private environment [to consume in].”