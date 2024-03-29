Bryce Canyon National Park Is a Hoodoo Heaven in Southern Utah

If you don't do anything else: Tour Bryce Canyon National Park

That's why you're here in the first place, right? Bryce Canyon spans nearly 36,000 acres, making it relatively small by national park standards. But it's also incredibly efficient and easy to navigate, with everything pretty much all in one place.

The scenic drive through the park doesn't loop—and all the pullover points of interest are on the east side of the road facing the canyon. Here's how to do it right. Drive the entire length of the 18-mile route to the very end, which tops out at an elevation of more than 9,000 feet. Get out and enjoy the highest views at Rainbow and Yovimpa Points, then drive back in the direction you came, getting off at your choice of overlooks without having to cross traffic.

Take your time with the drive and appreciate the environment. It's a two-lane road, and if someone ahead of you is driving too slowly, it probably means you're driving too fast. A free bus shuttle operates between spring and fall. It is highly recommended for the popular Bryce Canyon Amphitheater, which has the most dramatic rock formations and dominates the first three miles of the park. Scoring parking spots at overlook points becomes highly competitive, even during slow periods. And you don't want to miss out on Bryce Point, which stretches out over the canyon for a surrounding, panoramic experience, and Inspiration Point, which is like a towering perch.

Stretch your legs with a hike. Once you reach the heights of Rainbow Point, Bristlecone Trail is an easy one-mile loop to soak in the environment. The Rim Trail runs between major lookout points (with the Under-the-Rim Trail continuing to higher elevations). The sweet spot is between Sunrise and Sunset Points, with the trail fully paved and relatively flat. The Queen's Garden Trail is steep at times, but it is the least challenging hike that descends into the amphitheater.