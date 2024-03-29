Bryce Canyon National Park Is a Hoodoo Heaven in Southern Utah
Visit one of the most beautiful national parks for the jaw-dropping rock formations known as hoodoos.
Bryce Canyon National Park has the highest concentration of hoodoos on the entire planet. What's a hoodoo, you ask? Well, the definition isn't so easy to nail down. These rock formations can be tall towers, short stubs, or circular with "windows" to peek through. They're formed by millions of years of erosion, with harder rock protecting shape-shifting softer rock. But enough about the geology lesson. Bryce Canyon is one of the most rewarding outdoor destinations in the United States, and while it is worth visiting year-round, it is especially enticing as the weather warms up this spring and summer.
Drive Time:
4 hours from Las Vegas
If you don't do anything else: Tour Bryce Canyon National Park
That's why you're here in the first place, right? Bryce Canyon spans nearly 36,000 acres, making it relatively small by national park standards. But it's also incredibly efficient and easy to navigate, with everything pretty much all in one place.
The scenic drive through the park doesn't loop—and all the pullover points of interest are on the east side of the road facing the canyon. Here's how to do it right. Drive the entire length of the 18-mile route to the very end, which tops out at an elevation of more than 9,000 feet. Get out and enjoy the highest views at Rainbow and Yovimpa Points, then drive back in the direction you came, getting off at your choice of overlooks without having to cross traffic.
Take your time with the drive and appreciate the environment. It's a two-lane road, and if someone ahead of you is driving too slowly, it probably means you're driving too fast. A free bus shuttle operates between spring and fall. It is highly recommended for the popular Bryce Canyon Amphitheater, which has the most dramatic rock formations and dominates the first three miles of the park. Scoring parking spots at overlook points becomes highly competitive, even during slow periods. And you don't want to miss out on Bryce Point, which stretches out over the canyon for a surrounding, panoramic experience, and Inspiration Point, which is like a towering perch.
Stretch your legs with a hike. Once you reach the heights of Rainbow Point, Bristlecone Trail is an easy one-mile loop to soak in the environment. The Rim Trail runs between major lookout points (with the Under-the-Rim Trail continuing to higher elevations). The sweet spot is between Sunrise and Sunset Points, with the trail fully paved and relatively flat. The Queen's Garden Trail is steep at times, but it is the least challenging hike that descends into the amphitheater.
Fill your days:
Outdoor activities in and around Bryce Canyon
Bryce Canyon National Park isn't an island unto itself. It's just one part of a region that's ultimately a series of scenic drives. The Mossy Cave hike, for example, is technically part of the park but outside the main gates, so it's free to visit. Just pull over while driving between Bryce Canyon City and Tropic on State Route 12 to enjoy the pinkish-red rock mountain trail alongside a stream with a waterfall in the summer and icicles in the winter.
Red Canyon is along the same road in the opposite direction (west of Bryce Canyon) with even brighter red rock formations that stand out against the pines of the Dixie National Forest, which has a heavy presence in the area.
Bryce Canyon is the top of the "Grand Staircase," a region-spanning series of cliffs, slopes, and canyons. Think of the Grand Canyon as the "bottom step." Much of it is paler in color but worth visiting if you travel east to explore the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. It doesn't have official entrances, but a series of visitors centers around the perimeters. For just a taste, visit Kodachrome Basin State Park, a short drive from Bryce Canyon, with landmarks like the Grosvenor Arch.
Cedar Breaks National Monument is to the west and has its own gorgeous natural amphitheater. As great as it is, it will probably pale in comparison to Bryce Canyon. However, it does add to the experience of a ski trip in nearby Brian Head. Zion National Park hogs most of the attention in Southeast Utah and deserves a dedicated visit of its own. Yet it's just two hours from Bryce Canyon, and ambitious road warriors could do the scenic drives in both on the same day.
Entertainment, culture, and shopping in Bryce Canyon City
Nightlife isn't really a thing in Bryce Canyon City. There are no sports bars or cocktail lounges. This is Mormon country, after all. However, you can still order booze at restaurants and pick up a few bottles at Ruby's Inn, which has shops for arts, gifts, groceries, and supplies, and an alcohol sales counter next to the restaurant. Being out at night, however, is a great option. Bryce Canyon City is outside the main gates of the national park and pretty quiet (and nothing like the busier, pricer Springdale by Zion's main gate). That's by design, minimizing activity and light pollution, allowing Bryce Canyon to have International Dark Sky status for next-level stargazing.
Locals and visitors alike enjoy the entertainment of the Ebaneezer's Barn & Grill country music dinner show, Bryce Canyon Country Rodeo, or Canyon Trail Rides for horseback riding when in season. It's also common to plan a trip around annual events like the Astronomy Festival, Geology Festival, Fly-In & Car Show, or Winter Festival. Coordinating a summer vacation with a trip to Panguitch Lake isn't a bad idea either.
Eat, drink, and sleep:
Restaurants and bars in Bryce Canyon City
Cowboy's Buffet & Steak Room is the busiest restaurant in Bryce Canyon City, featuring a value-driven buffet for both lunch and dinner. Don't ignore the baked bean mix, old-school meatloaf, and cornbread muffins with a squirt of vanilla glaze on standby. Cocktails are basic but just $10. Overall, your best bet for dinner is The Restaurant at Bryce Canyon Pines, just a short drive out of town on SR-12. The beef is locally sourced and perfectly charbroiled with light seasoning. The restaurant recently changed owners and no longer makes its semi-famous pies in-house. Almost everything else is scratch-made, however. There are no spirits, but there's a nice lineup of Utah beer available.
You can also take a short drive to The Pizza Place, a family-owned favorite in Tropic since 1990. The Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza is a best-seller, and the restaurant is the one place in the area most likely to have sports on TV. The same owners run Bryce Canyon Coffee Co., which serves some irresistible banana bread. Or you can stop at I.D.K. Barbecue in Tropic. It features brisket and other meats smoked on site over a wood blend for six hours and cooked in the kitchen for another twelve. You get a choice of sweet, spicy, or smoky barbecue sauce (simmered for at least four hours) with a "not-so-secret menu" of daily specials written on a chalkboard. Just save room for the house-made peach cobbler.
Where to stay in Bryce Canyon City
The Bryce Canyon area is extremely welcoming for campers and RV travelers. The Bryce Canyon Grand Hotel is the newest and nicest hotel in Bryce Canyon City, with a lodge atmosphere, swimming pool, and complimentary breakfast buffet. Across the street, Ruby's Inn is a little more affordable and family-oriented, with a legacy in the area that dates back more than 100 years. The Bryce Canyon Inn in Tropic has clean, contemporary cabins that allow you to enjoy a remote atmosphere without sacrificing comfort. Yet no matter where you stay, you'll almost certainly be spending most of your time outdoors.