The Insider’s Guide for Exploring Henderson’s Water Street District

There are big changes brewing in Henderson, Nevada, the Silver State’s second largest city, and home to the Water Street District. Just a 20-minute drive south of Las Vegas and 30 minutes from Lake Mead, the neighborhood is a product of the city’s massive revitalization project, featuring a one-mile stretch of land that’s thriving with restaurants, breweries, bars, casinos, and entertainment venues. Perfect for a leisurely trip or quick visit, the Water Street District is entirely walkable, with most of the businesses concentrated between East Victory Road and West Atlantic Avenue. It offers creative cuisine at affordable prices, activities that will appeal to your inner child, and a variety of places to enjoy a nice cold beer. There’s also the Artisan Booze District, complete with a winery, a wine school, and a host of craft breweries. These are just a few suggestions of where to go and what to do in Henderson’s most buzz-worthy neighborhood.

Where to Eat Biscuits and Bourbon

109 S. Water Street

When there are biscuits and jam flights on the menu, you can pretty much guarantee a good time. That’s certainly the case at Biscuits and Bourbon, which serves up smoked meats, sides, and other New American barbecue-inspired entrees. The restaurant was created by H20 Food Concepts, a restaurant group that consists of Henderson natives who have made it their mission to revitalize Water Street. Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop

7 S. Water Street

A local- and family-owned shop that has been open since 2008, Chef Flemming’s takes a personalized approach to creating from-scratch pastries and specialty cakes. Chef Flemming began his career in Denmark as an artisanal baker, and the inspiration he draws from his home country is reflected in his intricate desserts. Try a Danish Kringle or a slice of Cherry Crumb Cake—everything is prepared fresh daily. Chinita’s Tapas & Sushi

147 S. Water Street

Chinita’s Tapas & Sushi fuses the flavors of Mexican and Asian cuisines, offering sushi alongside tapas plates. Shareables include Kimchi Chorizo Fried Rice, Miso Mole Chicken, and Birria Ramen. Or you can order a selection of sushi, sashimi, or nigiri. Visit on Thursday evenings for live music, and add a cocktail such as the Haiku to your order, made with Kojiki Whisky, Amaro Montenegro, and pineapple juice. Sticks Tavern

203 S. Water Street

Not only is Sticks Tavern a sports bar with Le Cordon Bleu-trained owner and chef Jordan Camacho at its helm, it’s also a ghost kitchen for To Be Frank, a hot dog delivery service. (You can also order the hot dogs from the menu.) The close proximity to Lifeguard Stadium makes it a convenient stop before or after hockey games, and popular dishes such as the Sticks Burger, with six ounces of house-ground beef smashed between American cheese and a locally made Brioche bun, will keep you coming back. Ristorante Italiano

140 S. Water Street

Located inside the Pass Casino, Ristorante Italiano is a charming restaurant that serves up big portions at reasonable prices. Whether you’re craving Lobster Ravioli with a blue crab Madeira cream sauce or Beef Short Rib Pappardelle, we suggest that you accompany it with an Aperol Spritz. This is the spot to visit when you’re celebrating a special occasion, where you’ll be welcomed by chef Vladimir and his friendly crew.

How to book: via OpenTable.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

What to Do Lifeguard Arena

222 S. Water Street

The official practice facility for Henderson’s minor-league hockey team the Silver Knights, Lifeguard Arena is not only a spot to watch hockey games, but also where you can catch the team practicing, learn to ice skate, participate in hockey leagues, or even book a freestyle figure skating session. Visit the Livery for official team merchandise, or grab a coffee from Public Works Coffee Bar. Water Street Plaza & Ampitheater

240 S. Water Street

Adjacent to Lifeguard Arena, Water Street Plaza is the hub of the district and Henderson’s premiere entertainment destination. Browse the online calendar for a variety of events that include concerts, festivals, sports viewing parties, farmers markets, and other community programs. In addition to an intimate amphitheater, the plaza also has a playground and splash pad for youngsters, and a shady place where you can rest. Lion Habitat Ranch

382 Bruner Avenue

Open since 1989, the Lion Habitat Ranch is an animal sanctuary that offers several activities for you to interact with its residents. And there’s not just lions— you’ll also meet ostriches, emus, parrots, and Ozzie the Giraffe. Ozzie is particularly talented, and you can book a giraffe painting experience with him where you’ll create a masterpiece on 8x10 canvas. You can also take a behind-the-scenes tour or feed the animals. Ethel M Chocolates Factory

2 Cactus Garden Drive

Take a tour of the Ethel M Chocolates Factory, where you’ll be able to view chocolatiers creating pecan brittle by hand and preparing small batch fillings such as caramels and satin cremes. Wander through the three-acre cactus garden, which is considered the largest in the southwestern U.S. And don’t forget to treat yourself to a delicacy from the Cactus Garden Cafe—their chocolate cannolis are a must. You can also book a tasting experience, which pairs premium chocolates with four Trinchero wines.

Where to Drink Lovelady Brewing Company

20 S. Water Street

Lovelady Brewing is a family-based business with roots in Henderson, so it’s no surprise that they have made a commitment to give back to their community and those who visit. With 14 beers on tap that include a combination of flagship beers, year-round favorites, and seasonal brews, you can imbibe on the spacious outdoor patio or take your beers to-go. If you elect to stay, you can play a giant Connect 4 game or a round of shuffleboard. Mojave Brewing Company

107 S. Water Street

Mojave Brewing is a family-friendly brewpub with a rotating cast of cleverly named beers along with an impressive selection of hard ciders and seltzers. Formerly a bank and located right next to Biscuits and Bourbon, Mojave Brewing has indoor and outdoor seating, plus plenty of TVs screening live sports. Order one of their newest beers, Gleaming the Pilz, a crisp, German-style Pilsner, or if you’re feeling indecisive, try a flight that includes Punk Lemonade and Mangolorian. Gold Mine Tavern

23 S. Water Street

Opened in 1965, Gold Mine Tavern is Henderson’s oldest bar and also has the distinction of being a top 50 Jameson venue. A friendly vibe, welcoming crew, and a regular schedule of live weekend entertainment keeps the tradition of fun going at this Water Street hotspot. Happy hour is every day from 3 to 7 pm, and Tuesdays are karaoke night from 8 pm to midnight. Menu specials are available during all sporting events. Public Works Coffee Bar

222 & 314 S. Water Street

Whether you’re in the mood for a pick-me-up or would prefer something to wind you down, Public Works Coffee Bar has you covered. A small independently-owned business that serves a variety of hand-crafted coffees, teas, and blended drinks, there is also an array of beer and wine options. Public Works often hosts gallery shows by local artists, lecture events, and even wine tastings in their community room. Vegas Valley Winery

7360 Eastgate Road

The first winery in the Las Vegas Valley, Vegas Valley Winery is located in the heart of Henderson’s Artisan Booze District. It’s not only a winery and tasting room, it offers a full calendar of events that include charcuterie classes, cocktails and calligraphy, and open mic nights. Friday and Saturdays are for live music from local bands that range from jazz to country, where you can sip wine in an intimate atmosphere. Located next door is Grape Expectations, the only winemaking school of its kind in Nevada.

Where to spend the night Green Valley Ranch

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

Green Valley Ranch has everything you need for a luxury vacation, whether you prefer to lounge by the pool, book a spa treatment, or hit the casino floor. Choose from Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis for fine dining, or satisfy your sweet tooth at The Bake Shop, which specializes in cakes, cupcakes, and other sweet treats made from scratch. Green Valley Ranch also hosts some of the biggest concerts in the area. The M Resort

12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

The M Resort recently announced plans to nearly double the size of its hotel-casino by adding a 378-room hotel tower and other amenities. Opened in 2009, this will be the property’s first major renovation. The M Resort is also the official Raiders headquarters hotel, located close to their training facility. The 12,000 square-foot DayDream pool club is an adults-only oasis with an infinity-edge pool and an ice-railed bar.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat!