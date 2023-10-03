The Iconic Las Vegas Tropicana Is Going Out with a Bang Soon

Goodbye, Tropicana Las Vegas. It was nice knowing you. If all goes according to plan, the site of the 66-year-old Strip resort will become a Major League Baseball stadium, sealing the deal to relocate the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas. That means every piece of the hotel has to go.

"For us to build a ballpark on it, the entire site needs to be clean," Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval told Thrillist. "There will be some type of implosion … Part of it will be taken down manually, but part of it will be imploded. That will be a big celebration. That will be a moment when people realize how big this is becoming."

Architecture giants Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group/HNTB are drafting competing designs for the stadium, with a winner to be selected in just a few weeks. An early rendering by A's Director of Design Brad Schrock offered a hint of things to come: a temperature-controlled venue of around 30,000 seats, which is relatively small by big-league standards, with the possibility of adjustable open-air features.

"We want it to be intimate and ensure all the seats are close to the action," Kaval said. "That's an important part of creating a unique experience. You're competing against television. It has to feel different. People don't want to sit in the nosebleeds."