All Eyes Should Be on Las Vegas

With a year of unparalleled activity and worldwide attention ahead, Las Vegas is in the midst of a major transformation. This week, all bets are off as we head to the desert to explore this exciting moment and what it means for the future of Sin City. You can find all our Vegas Week stories here .

Las Vegas is a stalwart of escapism—the ideal destination for those searching for raucous respite. And the city has long welcomed anyone looking to leave their real lives in the rearview for a spell, beckoning visitors with its faux opulent adult playground. Even the now two-decades-old slogan, “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas,” was brought forth by the city’s tourism board. But when you strip it all back— the gambling, the nightlife, the promises of a brief vanishing act from reality—a hub of vices isn’t all that different from other metropolitans around the world. The difference, however, is that Sin City doesn’t keep its glorious debauchery quiet—instead, it’s the city’s siren call.

You can gamble in one form or another in all but two states, look at nudity in an instant online, and engage in America’s favorite pastime—drinking—just about anywhere you want. But in Las Vegas, you’re invited to partake in such hedonistic activities on the well-lit Strip for all to see. So while the city’s latest slogan, “What Happens Here, Only Happens Here,” isn’t its catchiest, it does speak to the unique openness with which Vegas operates.

And now that so much of what Vegas offers us is available at our fingertips, the city has once again risen to the occasion with its bid to become the entertainment and sports capital of the world. For Vegas Week on Thrillist, we'll dive into exactly how Vegas is glowing up, and what it means for locals and tourists alike.

There is, of course, the Sphere, a giant orb of LED ushering in a new era of A-list residencies, as well as the rapidly developing sports community with major events like the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Super Bowl banking on the growing fan bases brought by the Golden Knights, the Aces, and the Raiders. Add to that the exciting developments happening at the north end of the Strip at the Durango and Fontainebleau resorts, and it’s abundantly clear how Sin City has anted up.

But to consider this a city on the rise would be foolish. Las Vegas is simply doing what it’s always done—adapting to the times to give the people what they simply cannot get anywhere else. Stick with us as we use Vegas Week on Thrillist to take a closer look.