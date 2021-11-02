5 Hot LGBTQIA+ Destinations To Escape To This Holiday Season

While stores have you thinking about holiday gifts, we’ve been thinking about vacay. Why play a game of insult roulette with family when you can play actual roulette and see Katy Perry or a Whitney Houston hologram in Vegas? Or, instead of a 10-hour drive in the snow, you can use your time off to enjoy LGBTQIA-friendly skiing on the epic slopes of Vermont. Even better, ditch your winter coat for your sexiest swimsuit in Miami or Hawaii. Whether you like your holidays hot or cold, here are some of the best destinations to start a new tradition of escaping to.