You’ll Feel Like Part of Boston’s LGBTQIA+ Community When You Visit These Spots

From cutting-edge technological advances in the medical field to sowing the tea-soaked seeds of the American Revolution, Boston and the surrounding Bay State have always been at the forefront of change — and LGBTQIA+ rights are no exception. In 2004, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts made global headlines as the first US jurisdiction to legalize gay marriage, sparking a nationwide movement that would usher in a new era of much-needed legal recognition for LGBTQIA+ people. Two decades after this monumental decision, the city of Boston has continued to serve as a thriving metropolis for queer individuals from New England and beyond. Whether you’re searching for a new place to call home or just stopping by for a quick weekend in the city, Boston is certain to leave a lasting impression.

Explore Boston’s craft beer scene at Dorchester Brewing There’s so much to love about Boston’s largest neighborhood, but for certified beer aficionados, the multi-story gay-owned Dorchester Brewing Company is sure to top the list. The spot comes equipped with its very own rooftop greenhouse along with an idyllic open-air patio that provides a stellar view of the Boston skyline. But a brewery is ultimately only as good as its beer — and fortunately for visiting hopheads, the brews around here are pretty stellar. For first time imbibers, the ultra-crisp Dad’s Lite Lager serves as the perfect starter beer, while the heavy O.F.D DIPA is the perfect pairing for a rack of ribs from Dorchester Brewing’s in-house diner, M&M BBQ.

Dine in style at Boston’s finest gay-owned restaurants Nothing in life quite compares to fine food and drink enjoyed in the company of others, but for a little added satisfaction, be sure to spend some time at one of the city’s many LGBTQIA-owned dining venues. Just a few steps from Fenway Park, the vibrant Tiger Mama is a top spot for tantalizing Southeast Asian-inspired fare including lamb dan noodles, coconut chili shrimp, and Singapore street noodles all crafted at the behest of chef and founder Tiffani Faison. In the mood to watch the big game with a fresh pint in hand? Cathedral Station has got your back. Located in the South End, this gay sports bar has become a neighborhood favorite thanks to its laidback atmosphere, plentiful bar games, and decadent pub fare.

Take a stroll along the Boston Equality Trail While the famous Boston Freedom Trail pays homage to the many historic sites that played a role in the Revolutionary War, the Boston Equality Trail traces the route taken during the city’s very first Pride parade, a revolutionary 1971 event that marked a major tipping point for LGBTQIA+ recognition within the commonwealth. The route includes a wealth of iconic attractions like the gold-domed Massachusetts State House, where Congresswoman Elaine Noble served as the nation’s first LGBTQIA+ state legislator, but also makes sure to highlight the bygone social clubs that served as places of comfort and friendship during a hostile era for LGBTQIA+ people, ranging from the 1940s-era gay bar Jacques to the Napoleon Club.

Educate yourself on Boston’s LGBTQIA+ past with The History Project Boston may be a bastion of queer culture in the modern era, but the unalienable rights and widespread acceptance that the city enjoys today didn’t emerge out of thin air. Just a few decades ago, countless LGBTQIA+ people put their safety and personal relationships on the line in the battle for equality — a fact that The History Project has gone to great lengths to document since 1980. Back in 1996, the organization’s Public Faces/Private Lives exhibit drew over 50,000 visitors to the Boston Public Library, showcasing close to 400 years’ worth of queer documents, personal accounts, and other artifacts. Today, the organization runs regular events highlighting the commonwealth’s LGBTQIA+ history examined through a multitude of different lenses, with the upcoming Witches, Sex, and Queer People of Massachusetts: 1644-2021 Zoom seminar serving as just one of its many thought-provoking panels.

Immerse yourself in the world of natural wine at Rebel Rebel Natural wine is having a moment, and for those who are curious about this newly-booming industry, no spot in Boston quite compares to Rebel Rebel. Housed in Somerville’s Bow Market, this cozy wine bar offers unparalleled opportunity for visitors to get schooled on the principles of natural winemaking — and it’s all thanks to owner Lauren Friel, whose extensive array of vinos have been carefully selected to highlight some of the most badass women winemakers working across the US. Whether you swear by the restorative power of natural wine or don’t quite consider yourself a believer, Rebel Rebel is here to welcome you with open arms.

Dance the night away at the city’s hottest gay clubs Whether you’re looking for love or just trying to jam out to some Tinashe and Rina Sawayama with your girls, Boston is certain to have an LGBTQIA-centric haunt with your name on it. One particular mainstay in the local gay scene has been gracing the Back Bay district since 1983: Club Café. A purveyor of tasty American fare by day, this colorful venue transforms into one of the city’s most animated queer hangout spots on Friday nights. To double your fun, local favorite Trophy Room is just a few minutes down the street, serving as a popular pregame spot before the lively night begins.

Start your day off with a bang at drag brunch Stunning outfits, flawless makeup, and abundant mimosas on a Sunday morning — what more could you want in life? While drag brunch has seen newfound popularity across the city over the past couple of years, it was Beacon Hill-based Carrie Nation Cocktail Club that first embraced the trend back in 2017, launching the electric Drag Me To Brunch series and its action-packed performances each Sunday. After a lengthy pandemic-induced hiatus, Carrie Nation’s weekly shows have officially relaunched as of August, inviting Bostonians from far and wide to get their brunch on in the most extravagant setting you could possibly dream of.

Enjoy a flawless performance by the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus Two hundred individual voices become one in the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, a highly acclaimed choir that’s been laying down complex harmonies since 1982. While the group has found major success in their native Boston, drawing more than 10,000 live listeners each season (in a normal year, at least), their resounding success has reached global levels, becoming the first LGBTQIA+ choir to perform in the Middle East back in 2015. While certain events of 2020 have constrained recent performances to a virtual stage, there’s no need to feel left out — over a decade of past shows can be viewed right now on the organization’s YouTube channel.