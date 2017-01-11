How to Leave London When You're Skint: The Best National Rail Hacks

Search search search

This is where the real travel mavens are separated from the simpletons: in the search engine. Some people hate wrestling with various travel search engines, but you can learn to derive a weird sort of pleasure from it. Knowing what the different search engines can do is half the battle. Here’s my take on the most popular engines:

National Rail Enquiries: This is the starting point for many train bookings, but I find it a bit clumsy. Even its Cheapest Fare Finder can sometimes suggest nutty fares... basically, this one’s for newbies.

TheTrainline.com: OK, I find their "I AM TRAIN" ad campaign alluring and effective, but what keeps me coming back is their "Best Train Fare" search feature. This allows you to search for the cheapest fares between popular destinations (so... you’re out of luck if you’re trying to get from Havant to Eastbourne) across several time periods and days. The fares shown here are based on what other customers have turned up on Trainline in the past few days, though, so you might find a super-sweet ticket... only to discover that it's not available anymore. Also, they only show full-fare tickets, so if you have a Railcard, remember to mentally subtract 33% when looking at the fares (or forget, and be pleasantly surprised when you add in your Railcard information). Bottom line, this is a pretty powerful search option.