12 LGBTQ-Owned Businesses in LA That Give Back to the Community

“Put your money where your mouth is” has existed as a trite saying for so long, even etymologists haven’t been able to trace it back to its origin. But there’s rarely been a time when that’s been more important than today, when one of the quickest ways to support minority communities, such as the LGBTQ+ community, is to spend money at its businesses. Your dollar goes even further, though, when you spend it at a business that then takes that money and uses it to help – whether that’s through donating a portion of the proceeds, providing intentional space for events, or raising the visibility of the LGBTQ+ world. Skittles, for example, is donating $1 for every Skittles Pride Pack sold to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Discrimination, but tasting the rainbow is just one way to make your dollar count. By supporting these 13 LGBTQ-owned businesses in LA, both during Pride and year-round, you enable them to help others in the community, multiplying your purchase’s effect.

The Ripped Bodice This Culver City bookstore dedicated to romantic fiction stocks books with characters across the gender and sexual spectrum, but where its public service might be seen the brightest is in a yearly statistical summary. The State of Racial Diversity in Romance Publishing Report attempts to show the percentage of romance novels written by BIPOC authors each year, breaking the figures down by publishing house and imprint, and gives a bird’s-eye view on an industry that has struggled – and still does – to be inclusive.

Wildfang The clothing brand may have started in Portland, Oregon, but LA has adopted Wildfang’s Silver Lake outpost as its own. Along with donating more than $750,000 to different causes over the years, it’s also certified as “climate neutral” thanks to its commitment to optimizing material to reduce waste and conserving energy. Wildfang has pledged to give one percent of its revenue – not profit, but revenue – per year to good works (including, currently, the Looking Out Foundation, which focuses on founding lesser known, but vital, non-profits).

Folklore Salon and Barber The Cypress Park emporium creates a welcoming space for all identities, with trims based on length of hair rather than gender. But the cuts aren’t the only works of art at Folklore; the shop showcases LGBTQ+ artists and partners with queer businesses and social justice organizations, along with offering haircare products from LGBTQ-owned companies. Folklore also hosts events, like a recent Queer Kink Social, that bring the community together.

Noto Botanics Professional makeup artist Gloria Noto launched the skin care brand that bears her name from her kitchen in 2016, with products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and “clean” (free of ingredients that can “harm your body and the environment,” according to Noto’s site). The company donates a percentage of sales of Agender Oil, Noto’s hydrating treatment for both body and hair with a scent that can work for everyone, to what its founder identifies as Noto’s “community,” including LGBTQ+, environmental, and arts charity organizations. It’s part of a giving-back program that has meant more than $26,000 in donations already.

L.A.G. Vintage The vintage clothing store has all the thrift finds and fashion-forward options that one would expect from a boutique in a hip neighborhood like Virgil Village. But a lot of the fun of L.A.G. happens on the store’s back patio, where parties and collaborations with other curators go down. Though the occasional mimosa may pop up back here, these are events that bring the community together outside of a bar, a welcome change of pace for the sober (or sober-curious).

Queer Mercado Focusing on LGBTQ+ businesses, Queer Mercado brings together the Latinx community of East LA and the queer community on the third Saturday of every month. With scores of merchants, it’s become a central hub on the east side of town with artists, chefs, and craftspeople selling to an ever-expanding audience. Part of the fun also comes in the atmosphere, with live music and drag shows entertaining shoppers and creating a safe space on the other side of town from the well-known haunts of West Hollywood.

Celebration Theatre It’s hard to make it 40-plus years in Los Angeles as a theater company, but Celebration has been treading boards since 1982, first in Silver Lake and now in West Hollywood. But the small theater hasn’t just survived, as the more than 100 award nominations in its history indicates. While producing its yearly season of works that champion and center the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, it also helps produce fundraisers like the Homeward LA series, featuring actors performing monologues from writers who have experienced homelessness (the proceeds went to nonprofit The Midnight Mission).

The Abbey Yeah, we know, another list about LGBTQ+ businesses that includes this West Hollywood nightlife titan. But it’s hard to overstate the influence that The Abbey has had in Los Angeles, whether it’s raising more than $2 million for AIDS Project LA over the years via its award show parties, or standing up for the rights of the LGBTQ community – sometimes via donations to lobbying organizations, sometimes via headline-grabbing activism (this is the bar that banned bachelorette parties pre-marriage equality). For residents and visitors alike, a night at The Abbey is a rite of passage.

Suay Sew Shop This LGBTQ-owned sewing and production shop has a goal of creating a “culture of community and reuse.” It’s a dual mission: Suay recycles textiles to create one-of-a-kind new clothing items (jackets made from recycled towels, for example), and does a community dye bath that allows customers to re-dye fading clothing, encouraging longer use and less consumption. It also supports the local unhoused community with its “free rack” filled with still-good clothes for those who may not be able to afford to buy.

Stuzo Clothing The gender-free clothing line was founded by a native of The Bronx, and the attitude that radiates from the brand – uncompromising, unapologetic, magnetic – matches that borough. While Stuzo has been seen adorning movie stars and comedians (how LA!), it’s also found time to help the next generation of artists through support of The Queer 26, a nonprofit that funds workshops and events for queer and trans creatives of color.

Los Angeles LGBT Center It’s not technically a business, but the LGBT Center does so much good for the community that we can’t have a list about giving back without it. Nearly a one-stop shop, it provides legal services, health care (including drug recovery and mental health services), transitional housing for LGBTQ+ youth, and a platform for artists, among other types of assistance. Since 1969, it has been one of the most important organizations for members of the LGBTQ+ community in the city, and for more than the last decade, it’s been given a top score by nonprofit watchdog Charity Navigator for its administrative and fundraising expense ratios, which means a high percentage of a donation here ends up going towards the mission, and not the running of the organization.

