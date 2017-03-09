A New Yorker’s Guide to Los Angeles

For art with fewer human remains, check out Soap Plant in Los Feliz. It’s not a soap factory, but a collection of pop culture weird stuff and knick knacks from across the decades. The store describes itself as a “pop culture toy shop with punk rock attitude.” You’re bound to find an odd little piece that makes a way better souvenir than a T-shirt with the Hollywood sign on it.

Let’s say you’re not in the mood for the fringes of city life, but looking for a neighborhood that has skyscrapers, hustle, and streets where people actually walk. Then take a trip to Downtown LA. It’s a recent development that Downtown is even worth visiting since it fell into near ruin in the ‘80s. But with a renewed effort from the city, downtown is going strong again. Plus, it feels like a real city, not the usual sprawl that haunts the rest of LA. The great part is that there are people around, but every sidewalk isn’t packed with idiots who don’t how to walk. It’s less like Times Square, and more like Union Square... but divested of 80,000 people. So enjoy strolling down the street in peace. Visit the Downtown Arts District that’s fully walkable and full of shops, restaurants, and bars to enjoy. You’ll find art galleries, restaurants/yoga studios and even an indoor shooting range. It’s a microcosm of the whole huge city in one small space.