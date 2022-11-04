The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Adding Hollywood to the name in 2017 may have been a gently misleading marketing move on Burbank’s part, but the airport also known as Bob Hope remains the region’s most charming. It’s tiny, with just two terminals and fewer than 15 gates, so you’ll zip through security every time. Burbank’s location at the mouth of The Valley also makes it a convenient airport for a large swath of the city—if you live in the central, north, or eastern parts of town this is the only airport where asking for a ride from friends is easier than asking them for a kidney donation.

Where you’re going: As a small regional airport, it’s most useful if you’re flying around the West, either up and down the coast or inwards to Utah, Colorado, or Texas. There are one or two non-stop flights per day to destinations like NYC and Nashville, but if you want good people watching, the best flight out of Burbank is the Friday afternoon jaunt to Vegas, an eclectic crowd united by a desire to cut loose.

Where to eat: The food and drink options at BUR are scarce, so you’re better off bringing snacks from home or stopping somewhere on the way in, maybe for breakfast burritos at Corner Cottage or sandwiches from Cahuenga General Store. Failing that, Bob Hope Airport is also the official LA embassy of Flavortown, with four Guy Fieri-branded establishments, serving Sammiches, Burgers, Highballs, and more.