Stroll Through These Botanic Gardens for a Taste of Autumn in LA

San Marino

Pretty much everyone in LA knows about The Huntington Library and its extensive collection of art, but the botanical gardens, especially during the fall, are still a well-kept secret. During the cooler months, the ginkgo biloba trees in the Zen Court of the Japanese Garden shift from a summery green to a vibrant gold. The ginkgos, Japanese maples, and weeping willows ornament the garden, and their leaves constantly fall throughout, transforming the space into a fall wonderland. The Rose Garden also takes on some autumnal hues, with the “Redgold,” “Thanksgiving,” “Good as Gold,” and "Hot Cocoa” roses. The Huntington is also home to one of the largest Chinese gardens in the world, featuring 15 acres of bonsai, penjing, and more. The Huntington Botanical Gardens are open daily from 10 am to 5 pm except on Tuesdays, and tickets start at $25.