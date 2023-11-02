This Luxury Resort Is Set to Host the Best Diwali Mela in California—Let's Go

We have officially entered the season of celebration, a non-stop sprint of holidays, parties, festivals, and eating from Halloween and Día de los Muertos through the new year. And if you happen to be working in Hollywood, good luck getting anyone on the phone between now and the week after Sundance. Diwali is the next holiday up, falling on Sunday, November 12 this year, but if you want to spread your celebration out there’s a huge party happening this weekend, too—The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel and Chef Sanjay Rawat are throwing their second annual Diwali festival, which includes a massive Diwali Mela on Saturday, November 4.

Last year was the first Diwali festival at the Ritz, but it was not their first foray into Indian cultural events. In March of last year, Chef Sanjay Rawat took the helm as chef de cuisine for a culinary program specifically dedicated to Indian weddings. Prompted by the success of those weddings—and spurred by the New Delhi native Rawat’s awesome cooking—leadership at the Ritz decided to throw a Diwali Mela feast and celebration. It was a hit, and this year they’ve gone even bigger.

They’re offering a whole vacation package designed around their Diwali festivities, a two night stay from Friday to Sunday. The package includes a tasting menu dinner with wine pairings at Kahani, Rawat’s new restaurant within the resort. It also gets you two tickets to their Bollywood Burn workout class, two days of yoga and meditation classes, and two tickets to the culminating celebration at the resort, their Diwali Mela.

That Mela is the weekend’s capstone event, which they’re calling the largest and most luxurious Diwali celebration in the country. There will be some 300 guests for a banquet-style dinner from Rawat and his team, and a full evening of music, traditional dance, and a group dance tutorial. The setting is stunning, on a grassy bluff overlooking the Pacific and the gorgeous South OC coastline, and the food setup is extravagant.