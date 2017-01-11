The Best Road-Trip Stops on the 1

Ventura

LA County’s neighbors to the northwest are often overlooked for road trips because of sheer proximity, but there are plenty of great spots in Ventura to check out without having to venture far from the road. (And for sake of clarity, this is one of the points where the 1 overlaps or, ahem, runs concurrently with the 101, so nobody panic.) If you’re a bivalve fan, you’re definitely going to want to stop at San Buenaventura State Beach for the The Jolly Oyster’s food trucks -- one of which serves as a raw bar where you can shuck your own oysters and clams, the other hawking tasty prepared bites like oyster tacos or crab claws. You can also BYOB and post up at one of the picnic tables -- just get there early. There you can also rent some sweet chopper bicycles and cruise along the beach down to the Ventura Pier. And if you get thirsty from all of that fun, hit up Topa Topa Brewing or Anacapa Brewing Company for a cold one.