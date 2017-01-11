The 10 Best Summer Road Trips From Los Angeles

Joshua Tree

Distance from LA: 145 miles east; 2.75 hours

Why it made our list: Good ol’ JT might get a little toasty during the summer months for hiking, but there are still plenty of cool spots to check out in the area to avoid heat stroke. Plus, summer sunsets in the desert rule. Over the years, the artists of Joshua Tree have left their mark with plenty of weird installations, many of which you’re able to just wander through like Noah Purifoy’s Outdoor Museum, the Krblin Jihn Cabin, and the World Famous Crochet Museum. Or head up the road for a sound bath at the Integratron. Grab a bite at Pie for the People, Crossroads Cafe, or Sam’s Pizza for an Indian Pizza and grab a cold one at the Joshua Tree Saloon. And if you’re making a weekend of it, consider shacking up at one of the funky trailers of Hicksville or the newly renovated Pioneertown Motel.

Pro tip: No trip in this direction is complete without a stop (or three) at Pappy and Harriet’s for some live music, stiff drinks, and BBQ.