19 Ways to Have Your Best Santa Barbara Trip Ever

You can always find a good excuse to get away to Santa Barbara, whether it’s for beautiful beaches, fresh seafood, ample wine-tasting options, or just to chillll. It’s only about a two-hour drive from LA, and there’s something for everyone -- plus, over the summer, it’s usually 10-20 degrees cooler than LA, which means a respite from those 100-plus-degree days. Here’s everything you’ve got to do to have the best weekend there possible:

Sure, it might take a little longer to get there, but it’s well worth the trip, and let’s be honest, you will be doing some drinking (lots of it, in fact). Besides, who wants to sit on the 101 anyway? You get to cruise along the coast in big comfy seats, order food without having to leave your seat, and have an excuse to take the Amtrak -- and then once you get there, you don’t have to drive, and they have ride-share services. Like, seriously, no car necessary.