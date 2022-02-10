How Inglewood Became the Epicenter of Black Culture in LA

The roar of airplanes flying in and out of nearby LAX airport act as the daily soundtrack for residents of Inglewood, a city that spans just over nine square miles and is located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County. The city has undergone numerous transformations since 1781, when a group of settlers were ordered by the San Gabriel Mission to begin grazing their animals on the coast of Los Angeles to avoid infringing on Mission lands. That led them to the lush lands near Centinela Springs, which Native Americans had long been using as a source for local spring water. In 1834, Ygnacio Machado built the Centinela Adobe, and was granted 2,220 acres of ranchland. That land was acquired by Canadian developer Daniel Freeman in 1887, and it was in the decades that followed that the city began to embrace a new identity, with the founding of Inglewood Park Cemetery in 1905 and the Hollywood Park racetrack in 1938, plus a location of California’s first soft-serve ice cream chain, Fosters Freeze, in 1946.

Looking back, it’s hard to imagine that until 1960, the Black community in Inglewood was practically nonexistent, with just 29 estimated Black residents out of 63,390 total residents. In fact, the Ku Klux Klan maintained an active Inglewood chapter until 1931. That, combined with sundown laws, segregated schools, and discriminatory real estate practices, were effective hurdles in keeping Black and other POC residents out of the area—for a while. The Forum was built in 1967, attracting Black residents with the promise of jobs, and in 1970, Inglewood schools were ordered to integrate. As with integration efforts across America, many white residents chose to leave, especially in the ‘80s, settling in areas like Marina Del Rey and Playa Vista, and leading to a stark shift in demographics, with Black residents making up the majority alongside a significant Latino population. In 1983, Edward Vincent Jr. became Inglewood’s first Black mayor. Since his term ended in 1997, Inglewood has continued to elect Black mayors, including Roosevelt F. Dorn, Danny Tabor, and James T. Butts, Jr. The city also stands out as the first in California to observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday as a holiday.