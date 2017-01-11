How to Make the Most Out of Six Flags Magic Mountain

Wear shoes that are easy to remove

In addition to bags, most rides make you take off your shoes before strapping in, so make sure whatever you wear is easy to slide off and on (flip flops win the day). No one wants to be the jerk holding up the next car because they have to unlace their Doc Martens, you know?

Use these shortcuts

The park is much bigger than it looks on the map and walking from one side to the other (not to mention up and over hills) can take up crucial time and energy. To get to the coaster Tatsu from the entrance, walk into the exit path of Revolution and take the stairs.