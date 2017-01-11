How to Make the Most Out of These LA Venues This Summer

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The final resting place of everyone from Rudolph Valentino to Dee Dee Ramone, this celebrity-laden cemetery also doubles as a bustling summer venue, with concerts in the Masonic Lodge on the grounds and film screenings projected against the outer mausoleum wall. The best advice for making the most of this place is to get there early. Parking is free along the cemetery roads for concerts and costs $15 if you buy them in advance for movie screenings, which we highly suggest doing because that way you can skip the massive line of people that inevitably snakes around the entrance and down the block for hours before door time. You have to bring your own food because nothing is sold on-site (now’s the time to show off your mad picnic skills) and don’t be in such a rush to leave -- you can avoid the chaotic mass exodus at the end of the night by taking advantage of the afterparty DJ or, you know, wandering the grounds and paying your respects to the famously deceased.