Historic LGBTQIA+ Sites You Need to Visit in LA

While communities in New York City and San Francisco get most of the (well-deserved) spotlight for their work in advancing LGBTQIA+ rights, the City of Angels has its own stories to tell. There’s nothing like year-round sunshine to really fill in the collective action calendar!

When you think of iconic sites, does your mind immediately jump to West Hollywood? Good instincts, but much like queer people, historic queer sites can show up in diverse and unexpected places. Even in the 1950s, long before Stonewall, the LGBTQIA+ people of this city were hard at work trying to make these palm tree-lined streets safer for the generations to come. The city is rich with locales worth remembering and even literal history in the form of unparalleled queer archives—and this list barely scratches the surface.