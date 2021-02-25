How to Have a Good Day in South Central LA

A Brief History of South Central and Black Los Angeles

For many years, the name South Central served as an umbrella term for Black Los Angeles, which is perhaps why the boundaries of this neighborhood remain so difficult to define. The neighborhood that’s now known as "Historic South Central" encompasses about 2.5-square miles, with the 110 Freeway marking a boundary on the west, Central Avenue serving as a border on the east, Washington Boulevard on the north, and Vernon Avenue on the south.

Los Angeles’ Black community originally settled around what’s now known as Little Tokyo, but began moving south at the turn of the 20th century.

By the 1920s, wealthy Black residents began moving into the desirable—and historically white—neighborhoods of West Adams and Jefferson Park