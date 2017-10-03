In Vegas, New Year’s is a six-day affair

Las Vegas knows a thing or two about throwing parties that are bigger than any other party you’ve ever attended. This year, they’re starting the countdown with six days of New Year’s celebrations, kicking off with the launch of Britney Spears’ Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood on Dec 27th. Hop around town for:
- Concerts: There’s a ton, including Calvin Harris, Robin Thicke, Imagine Dragons, and… well, we can’t list them all here, because there’s a ton
- Stand-Up: Funnymen include Jerry Seinfeld (who we’re told will not be singing), Joe Rogan, and Cedric “The Entertainer”
- UFC: It’s rematch time when middleweight champion Chris Weidman defends his title against former champ Anderson Silva. Joe Rogan = happy.
To fuel your event-hopping, there’ll be special NYE feasts at restos like Twist at Mandarin Oriental and Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace, and obviously there’ll still be signature Vegas to-do’s like golf, magic extravaganzas, and… well, the nightlife here is pretty big too.