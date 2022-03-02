The Best Spots to Hike Near LA, According to Black Men Hike’s John Ware
All the energy of Los Angeles makes it easy to forget that unplugging is an absolute necessity for healthy living. While getting outside and taking in nature is one of the best ways to connect with yourself and destress, it can seem difficult when you’re living in an urban area of a major city. Lucky for Los Angelenos, there are amazing spots in LA where the city meets the great outdoors.
The brand is also partnering with ambassadors who are helping urban communities have greater access to nature, like John Ware, a certified hiking instructor from Black Men Hike LA, a non-profit organization for Black men looking to get outdoors.
“We have a good amount [of people] who are transplants, but a lot who are from L.A. who have never seen these hikes, never seen the mountains or outside their local area because they never seen, to put it frank, other Black people who hike,” Ware tells Thrillist. "So they like to go out with us and see that there is a community to be outside and just take in the fresh air, the peace there is without all the hustle and bustle."
To see where Ware is taking his Timbs, check out his picks for the best spots to hike amid Los Angeles' city streets:
Crystal Cove State Park is a massive spread of land that includes a whopping 36 hiking trails stretching over 18 miles, which take you on a journey through 2,400 acres of wilderness —including to the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. It's also the location Black Men Hike LA chose for a Juneteenth 2021 hike with another group, Black Girls Trekkin. Ware specifically recommends the El Moro Trails and nearby Crystal Cove State Beach as the must-see spots in the park for its great ocean views. But you really can't go wrong with any of the hiking in the area; higher trails showcase a mountainous backcountry and the Pacific Ocean while lower trails offer views of oak and sycamore trees along the Moro Creek — so make sure you bring a good camera along.
For Ware, the 4.4-mile hike from Griffith Observatory to the Hollywood Sign on Mount Lee is a nice way to remember the significance of moving to and living in a place most people dream of visiting. “It’s a really cool reminder like, ‘You’re really living out in L.A.,’” he says with a laugh. “It hasn’t gotten old yet and I hope it never does.” The trail leaving Griffith Observatory takes you up Mount Hollywood, which is the mountain just above the observatory. The route goes right past the summit, so adding the top of Mount Hollywood is easy to do and only extends the outing by 0.4 miles.
Mount Baden-Powell is only a couple of hours out of Los Angeles, near Wrightwood, and it’s a great escape from the city. As Ware describes it, “Only thing you have up there is fresh air and good vibes and amazing views.” Climbing Mount Baden-Powell will take you on a 7.8-mile trail that is not for the weak, however. Although the hike is considered difficult, the 9,400-foot peak offers incredible views from the top, including a panoramic of the San Gabriel Mountains. On the way up, you’ll also see a 1,500-year-old limber pine and a monument to the namesake of the mountain, Lord Baden-Powell.
On this scenic 2.7-mile trail, you might see wildlife and get a new look at the West Hollywood area. Ware highlights Runyon Canyon Trail as being great for city dwellers due to its proximity to the city, adding, "You get to hike up to the Hollywood sign." Though the hike is beginner-friendly, it's considered on the tougher side given the loose ground and the potential of slipping on the decline.
Santa Monica has much more than beaches and boardwalks. The Solstice Canyon Loop is a 3-mile hike in the Santa Monica Mountains with picturesque views of a waterfall and creek. “It actually has one of my favorite views of Corral Canyon,” Ware says. “It’s a big loop and you get to the top and you see the pier and the big Ferris wheel. It’s pretty cool. It’s a beautiful hike — not too intense.” It’s also a mostly shaded canyon hike, which is nice on those sunny Cali days. Ware considers it one of his favorite locations to sit and think and even paint.