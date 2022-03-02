All the energy of Los Angeles makes it easy to forget that unplugging is an absolute necessity for healthy living. While getting outside and taking in nature is one of the best ways to connect with yourself and destress, it can seem difficult when you’re living in an urban area of a major city. Lucky for Los Angelenos, there are amazing spots in LA where the city meets the great outdoors.

To key in on some of these spots, we partnered with Timberland, whose GreenStride™ footwear collection is designed to go from the busy sidewalks of the city to exploring scenic hilltops. (The boots are also eco-friendly, made with 75% renewable materials.) The brand is also partnering with ambassadors who are helping urban communities have greater access to nature, like John Ware, a certified hiking instructor from Black Men Hike LA, a non-profit organization for Black men looking to get outdoors.

“We have a good amount [of people] who are transplants, but a lot who are from L.A. who have never seen these hikes, never seen the mountains or outside their local area because they never seen, to put it frank, other Black people who hike,” Ware tells Thrillist. "So they like to go out with us and see that there is a community to be outside and just take in the fresh air, the peace there is without all the hustle and bustle."

To see where Ware is taking his Timbs, check out his picks for the best spots to hike amid Los Angeles’ city streets: