7 Openings That Prove Hollywood's Vinyl District Is the City’s Hottest New Neighborhood

Like so many of us, Hollywood took pandemic shutdowns as an opportunity to reinvent itself, shedding its former reputation as a gimmicky, overtouristed neighborhood and emerging in recent months as a thriving center, with an abundance of exciting new restaurants, hotels, and nightlife options. A section of the neighborhood even earned a new name: the Vinyl District is marked by Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard on the north and south, and by Schrader Boulevard and Vine Street on the west and east, and seeks to honor the neighborhood’s iconic history while inviting a new wave of artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs to play and stay in the area.

Hollywood has always enjoyed a slightly more debaucherous reputation than the rest of the city, famed for its clubs that once attracted hard-partying stars. While there’s still plenty of fun to be had in the Vinyl District, it takes a choose-your-own-adventure approach to nightlife, offering options that range from intimate upscale dining to rooftop clubs with mechanical bulls.

Newcomers are joining local favorites like Beauty & Essex, Mama Shelter, and vinyl paradise, The Record Parlour. Just on the outskirts of the district are L’antica Pizzeria da Michele, a revered Neapolitan institution that came west in 2019; the high-end butchery and restaurant Gwen; and the new Godfrey Hollywood Hotel, which boasts the largest rooftop in the area. In 2022, the Vinyl District will welcome Mother Wolf, chef Evan Funke’s ode to Roman cuisine, within the revitalized, art deco Citizens News venue, a 48,000-square-foot space that will host events as well as high-end restaurants, lounges, and private studios. Here are seven more spots to bookmark for the next time you’re in the area: