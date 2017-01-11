These Hotels Prove OC Should Be Your Weekend Getaway Destination

Newport Beach

Getting one of these refurbished beachfront cottages takes some planning ahead to say the least -- you have to log on the reservation site on the first of the month to book during whatever month is seven months ahead. Got it? Here's the thing: the place does sometimes get cancellations, which means you could get lucky and snag one as walk-in after 11am any day of the year. (We do however, suggest a backup plan.) And trust us, it's worth the all the hoopla to actually get to live on the beach for a couple sweet days.

What to do: Walk down Crystal Cove Beach -- which is kind of your temporary front yard, by the way -- a mile or so to Crystal Cove State Park with stunning cliffs and all-around this-is-why-we-live-in-California scenery.

Where to eat and drink: It's possible you just spent seven months waiting to get into one of these cottages, so stick around for the killer sunset. Pick up takeout (tacos from Javier's, pizza from Settebello or poke from Bear Flag Fish Company) at the nearby Crystal Cove Shopping Center (which also has a Trader Joe's for six-pack grabbing) and take advantage of the fact you can actually enjoy dinner on an oceanfront deck you don't have to share with 80 other diners.