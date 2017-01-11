The 14 Best Designed Spaces in LA

5. Richard J. Riordan Central Library

Some 6 million books reside in this, LA’s main library, but the real reason to go isn’t to check out the latest issue of Cosmo. Come for the Islamic-Art Deco-influenced Lodwrick M. Cook rotunda with its glowing globe chandelier. Stand underneath to see the signs of the zodiac and 48 lights representing the states at the time it was created. And then snap an Instagram for posterity (and all the proud feelings you’ll get for garnering digital hearts). There’s a ton of artwork beyond the rotunda, including murals showing California’s history. Take one of the free tours given by library docents, the fancy term for volunteers, then chill out in the surrounding Maguire Gardens. The Egyptian/Mediterranean mash up on the outside is pretty sweet too, and helped land it on the National Register of Historic places.