The Ultimate Beverly Hills Guide

It’s hard to imagine a zip code more rarefied than 90210. Home to the world’s poshest retail district and more five-star hotels per square mile than any other U.S. city, Beverly Hills is synonymous with glamour, luxury, and affluence. Long before it was known as the playground of the rich and famous, the city offered wealth in natural resources, like oil and water, which drew entrepreneurs in the early 1900s. After it was officially incorporated in 1914—and Hollywood’s Golden Age started to flourish—it became a hub for movie stars who settled in the neighborhood, plus all the luxury hotels, restaurants, and shops that sprung up to serve those famous faces. Although its 5.71 square miles are best known for world-class shopping, celeb sightings, and drool-worthy mansions, Beverly Hills has now become a destination for art, culture, and dining like never before. “The past few years have brought an exciting wave of development,” says Julie Wagner, CEO of Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. “Top chefs are choosing Beverly Hills to house their dining concepts, and luxury hospitality brands like Rosewood, Aman, and LVMH have plans to open residences and hotels.” In the midst of all this development, the city continues to revel in its rich history. “The beauty about Beverly Hills is its ability to stay true to the past while evolving with the next generation,” says Wagner. “Many businesses, hotels, and restaurants are time capsules in themselves, continually reimagining themselves for today’s guest.” Take, for example, The Beverly Hills Hotel, which celebrated its 110th anniversary this year with experiences that pay homage to its roots—like offering banana-leaf-print manicures modeled after its iconic wallpaper. The Beverly Hills sign, a replica of the early 1900s original, was recreated for the city’s centennial. And while shiny new stores seem to open up every week, many small businesses have called Beverly Hills home for years. “Carroll Custom [a bespoke menswear shop] has been in business since 1949, and Edelweiss Chocolates has been a tradition since 1942, where treats are handmade in their Beverly Hills factory,” notes Wagner. Indeed, part of Beverly Hills’ charm is that the city marries nostalgia and newness with ease—inspiring hundreds of musicians to memorialize it in song and attracting millions of tourists every year. Whether you’re visiting from out of town or a local who wants to get reacquainted with LA’s most aspirational zip code, here’s the ultimate insider’s guide on where to dine, drink, play, and stay.

Photo courtesy of Beverly Hills Conference Visitors Bureau

What to do Go exploring with the Beverly Hills Walking Tour Take yourself on a self-guided walking tour to several of the neighborhood’s most historic sites, including the famous Beverly Hills sign and lily pond; Nate ‘n Al Delicatessen, a 30-seat diner that first opened in 1945 and is now an LA institution known for its Matzo Ball Soup and Corned Beef on Rye; Brighton Coffee Shop, the oldest coffee shop in Beverly Hills; and Avalon Hotel, a boutique property that was once the residence of Marilyn Monroe in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s.

Enjoy the public artwork Beverly Hills has an impressive public art collection, with over 70 pieces of sculptural artwork (check online for an interactive map). At Beverly Gardens Park, you’ll spot Henri Alfred Marie Jacquemart’s Hunter and Hounds, donated by a resident as a memorial to his son, who died in World War I. Over at City Hall, there’s the awe-inspiring Iron Root by famed Chinese artist Ai Weiwei. Throughout the Golden Triangle, a retail area shaped by three major thoroughfares, you’ll find large-scale sculptures by street artist Mr. Brainwash, whose Beverly Hills is Beautiful piece outside The Maybourne Beverly Hills is the perfect photo op. Then there’s a slew of prestigious galleries, including Sotheby’s newly opened first exhibition space on the West Coast, and a bi-annual art show that selects a new piece each year to be displayed on city grounds. We suggest stocking up on cheese, charcuterie, and all manner of artisanal treats at Wally’s—a local institution and a one-stop shop for your picnic needs—to enjoy an al-fresco meal while taking in the art on display.

Photo courtesy of Beverly Hills Conference Visitors Bureau

Catch a show at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Since opening its doors in 2013, The Wallis has helped put Beverly Hills on the map as a cultural destination. (Even the building it’s housed in—the former post office—is a slice of history and Italian Renaissance architecture, although there’s also a newer structure with the contemporary Bram Goldsmith Theater.) The programming is diverse and eclectic with something for everyone—music, theater, dance, film—so on any given day, there might be a performance by a Latinx ballet company or a stage adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The Wallis also offers a robust slate of educational programs for youth and older adults—from scriptwriting to storytelling courses, master classes with visiting artists, and free, family-friendly events.

Photo courtesy of Beverly Hills Conference Visitors Bureau

Shop ‘til you drop at specialty stores Beverly Hills is ideal for retail therapy, but if your budget can’t quite handle some of the upscale clothing and jewelry boutiques, have no fear: there’s an abundance of specialty shops where you can treat yourself or buy a few take-home souvenirs. Cafe Sheera is one of the most unique dessert shops in Beverly Hills—and all of LA—turning out exquisite Mediterranean-style confections in photogenic gift boxes. Dates are covered in chocolate or stuffed with creative fillings, like candied ginger, matcha, or Egyptian rose, while honey-drizzled baklava is fashioned into stunning shapes. Over at andSons, a second-generation Beverly Hills chocolatier, you’ll drool over gourmet chocolate—everything from classic European-style ganaches to hand-painted shells in fun flavor combos. Meanwhile, Boisson is a non-alcoholic retailer where you can pick up bottles from LA-centric brands like Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics, Katy Perry’s De Soi, Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz, and more. And if you’re still in the mood to splurge, head to Rodeo Drive to peruse luxury boutiques and celeb-watch.

Pamper your pooch with Beverly Howls There’s no need to leave your furry friends behind when you visit Beverly Hills. This Beverly Howls guide details the many services and facilities available for your pampered pups: venues that will treat ‘em like VIPs (the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills offers personalized welcome notes, dog treats, custom bowls, and in-room dog sitting), the best dog-walking parks in the neighborhood, and even places to to snag gourmet dog-friendly treats.

Photo by Gabriele Stabile, courtesy of Gucci Osteria

Where to eat Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills Brought to us by the legendary Italian fashion house and replete with antique mirrors, marble floors, and velvet banquettes, this fine-dining destination is as fashionable as the Gucci boutique it’s perched on top of. But Chef Mattia Agazzi’s modern Italian-Californian mashup is what scored Gucci’s only stateside restaurant a Michelin star—from a burrata course that resembles Walt Disney Concert Hall to a pizza-inspired risotto that pays homage to two iconic Italian staples. While the Beverly Hills outpost has its own unique identity versus its sister locations in Florence, Tokyo, and Seoul, you’ll also find Gucci Osteria’s worldwide signatures here—like tortellini sauced in 36-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano and a burger served in a Gucci takeout box you’ll want to keep as a souvenir of an excellent meal.

How to book: Make reservations online.

Photo by Erik Melvin, courtesy of The Hideaway

The Hideaway This aptly named Baja-inspired oasis is tucked away in a shiny shopping mall on Rodeo Drive. While it’s billed as an upscale Mexican steakhouse with tableside-prepared tomahawks and 36-hour brisket birria, the market-driven menu is also peppered with scrumptious shareables like Wagyu Tartare, Hamachi Tiradito, and wasabi-charged guacamole. At night, the atmosphere is downright festive—encouraged by the fact that certain tables have a tequila button you can press to request another round of drinks. If your table doesn’t have that button, the rest of the cocktail menu—developed by mixologist Julian Cox—will more than make up for it, with a house margarita that blends two different types of tequilas and a playful whisky libation with honeydew, coconut, and pineapple.

How to book: Make reservations online.

Photo courtesy of The Avra Group

Avra Designed to feel like an open-air villa, complete with stone-washed walls and imported limestone, this colossal, 11,000-square-foot Greek restaurant specializes in fresh seafood, most of which is wild-caught and flown in daily from Southern Europe. Whether you’re in the mood for branzino from Southern Spain or fagri from the Aegean Sea, you’ll handpick your ideal catch—sold by the pound and charcoal-grilled with olive oil, lemon, and sea salt—from the impressive, ice-chilled market-seafood display. Avra’s Mediterranean-Greek menu offers dozens of other iterations on fresh seafood—many of which are family recipes from co-founder Nick Tsoulos, who was born in the coastal village of Nafpaktos.

How to book: Make reservations online.

Photo courtesy of Matū

Matū Matū is no ordinary steakhouse, but then again, the beef they work with—by First Light Farms in New Zealand—is no ordinary beef. From the team behind Sugarfish, KazuNori, HiHo Cheeseburger, and Uovo, this restaurant serves up 100% grass-fed, sustainably raised, exceptionally marbled wagyu that’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids. While the best way to experience Matū is through any of its four tasting menus—which will take you through courses like 24-Hour Bone Broth, Steak Tartare, and Picanha Skewers—you can also order à la carte, choosing from Thai Steak Salad, melt-in-your-mouth Beef Cheek, or silky sheets of handmade Fazzoletti Pasta with Braised Ragu. The best part? At the end of your meal, you won’t feel as if you’ve overdone it; despite a beef-forward menu, Matū excels at turning out perfectly balanced, delicately seasoned fare.

How to book: Make reservations online.

Crustacean Helmed by matriarch Helene An, who immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam after the fall of Saigon, the An family has built a respected culinary empire in California—starting with the first Crustacean in San Francisco and followed by its Beverly Hills location. An is often credited with pioneering Vietnamese-American fusion cuisine—as delicious now as it was in the early ‘90s when she developed the recipes that would become her family’s legacy. Over the years, they’ve perfected a lineup of beautifully presented and inventive dishes—such as cavar-dipped Tuna Cigars, Filet Mignon Satay grilled over binchotan charcoal, and a vegan hearts of Palm “Crab” Cake that tastes like the real thing. Even the craft cocktails come with a distinctively Asian-inspired twist, like Thai-chili-infused vodka or a Penicillin with ginger and black tea.

How to book: Make reservations online.

Photo by Wonho Frank Lee, courtesy of TATEL

TATEL There’s a celebratory feel in the air when you’re dining at this Madrid-based Spanish restaurant backed by superstar athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Pau Gasol, which opened its first U.S. outpost in Beverly Hills. Live music daily and bold, bright decor make it the perfect place for boozy brunches and birthday dinners, where you’re served delicious Spanish fare with a contemporary bent. Signature dishes are marked as such on the menu, like the Tortilla de Patata (a simple yet sensational potato-and-egg pie punched up with black truffle) or the Veal Milanese (a crunchy, breaded piece of juicy meat served with poached egg). A recent outdoor expansion revealed El Patio, which is the perfect place to enjoy a lively Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, rosé, and sangria for $40.

How to book: Make reservations via OpenTable.

Photo courtesy of Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime This upscale chain is the ultimate Beverly Hills power lunch spot, with tasty sushi rolls, substantial salads, and smoking shellfish towers on offer. While the outdoor patio is best for daytime, you’ll gravitate toward the energetic bar or dimly lit, white-tablecloth dining room in the evenings when the menu pivots to surf and turf, with an array of prime steaks and accompanying sauces. During weekday happy hours, enjoy drink specials and a robust lounge menu of oysters, sushi, and bar bites.

How to book: Make reservations online or call 310-859-4818.

Photo by BCJ Creative, courtesy of Ella

Ella Beverly Hills has plenty of fine-dining hotspots, which makes Ella a breath of fresh air in the neighborhood—an elevated yet laid-back place where you’ll feel comfortable dressing up or down. Part of the SIXTY Beverly Hills hotel, the eatery’s all-day menu kicks off with breakfast classics (lemon-ricotta pancakes and omelets) before transitioning to lunch (salads and sandwiches, including a lemongrass pork belly option) and dinner (pastas, pizzas, and proteins with a delightful mix of Mediterranean, Asian, and Italian flavors). Ella takes its cocktail game seriously with artful drinks like the Kimchi Bloody Mary and lychee-and-yuzu-based Sakura’s Song, employing creative methods like sonic bath aging and sous vide infusions. The in-house bottle shop has a myriad of excellent natural, organic, or biodynamic wines, but if you bring your own and gift a glass to a stranger dining at the restaurant, Ella will waive its $30 corkage fee.

How to book: Walk-ins welcome, or make a reservation online.

Spago Chef Wolfgang Puck has a roster of illustrious restaurants in his portfolio, but Spago remains the flagship eatery of his restaurant group and an enduring favorite among Angelenos. The secret to Spago’s success? Impeccable service and consistently phenomenal fusion cuisine—part Asian, part continental with a heavy focus on Italian—that remains grounded in seasonality. Whether you go all out on the $200 tasting menu—which takes you through a series of delectable bites, like Butternut Squash Chawanmushi and Heirloom Beet Borscht—or order à la carte, you’ll want to grab a table on the romantic, brick-ensconced patio and get a recommendation from the sommelier; Spago’s comprehensive wine list is arguably among the country’s best.

Photo courtesy of Nerano/BG

Nerano/BG Beverly Hills has no shortage of Italian restaurants, but Nerano (and its hidden BG Lounge) makes a name for itself in a saturated space. The seasonal, Amalfi Coast-inspired menu emphasizes seafood prepared Italian-style—from tender octopus with olive oil mashed potatoes to a succulent branzino perfectly seasoned with herbs and garlic. Meanwhile, the recently reopened upstairs BG Lounge is an ode to Italian-American comfort fare, inspired by the food that executive chef Michele Lisi’s mother and grandmother cooked in his native Puglia. Fill up on old-school Italian classics with a modern flair—like Spaghetti served with Wagyu Meatballs or Chicken Parmigiana prepared with organic pounded chicken and smothered in melty mozzarella. The cocktail program features classic and innovative drinks infused with fresh produce, herbs, and spices (we suggest the Violet Beauregarde made with brandy, violet liqueur, blueberry green tea syrup, lemon, egg white, and blueberry dust).

How to book: Make reservations to Nerano and BG via Resy.

Mulberry Pizzeria Maybe you’re sick of dressing up and dining out, or maybe you’re an East Coaster wanting a taste of home. Whatever the case may be, head to this classic, NY-style pizzeria that offers pies whole and by the slice, plus hearty hero sandwiches and a few Italian classics like Baked Rigatoni and Homemade Lasagna. With four locations across LA and a newly opened outpost in Las Vegas’ Resorts World, this pizza shop that recently celebrated its 30th anniversary is another example of a beloved neighborhood spot holding true to its traditions. Both Beverly Hills locations (on Canon Dr and Beverly Dr) are decked out in red-and-white checkered tablecloths, with framed photos of famous diners hanging on the walls. But it’s the thin, foldable slices of pizza that come in classic flavors like Cheese and Margherita, as well as more ambitious options like Eggplant Parmesan, a slice topped with rigatoni, and Buffalo Chicken with ranch instead of marinara sauce, that keep diners coming back to this BH favorite.

How to order: Walk-in for dine in. Order pickup or delivery online.

Photo courtesy of Nusr-Et Steakhouse

Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills There’s something unapologetically Beverly Hills (read: decadent!) about Nusr-Et, which is helmed by butcher Nusret Gökçe. Better known as Salt Bae, Gökçe became a viral meme for the dramatic way he seasoned his meat. Now he owns a chain of high-end steakhouses around the globe, where you can indulge in a spectacular tomahawk completely wrapped in 24-karat edible gold leaf, starting at $1,100. Thankfully, there are plenty of non-gilded dishes that are gentler on the wallet: meat “sushi” topped with a tangle of crisp potato shreds, wagyu New York sirloin spaghetti prepared tableside, and an extraordinarily juicy burger that bursts with hot cheese and caramelized onions (available with gold coating to the tune of $180), and for dessert, a divine Pistachio Baklava that harks back to Gökçe’s Turkish roots. If you’re bringing out-of-towners to Beverly Hills for a taste of the theatrical, Nusr-Et might be your best bet.

How to book: Make reservations online.

Photo courtesy of The Beverly Hills Hotel

Where to stay The Beverly Hills Hotel From its distinct pink hue (hence the nickname “The Pink Palace”) to its banana leaf wallpaper, The Beverly Hill Hotel is one of the most recognizable in the world. With lush gardens and cozy bungalows on 12 acres of property, the legendary sanctuary opened in 1912 before the city of Beverly Hills existed and—thanks to its reputation for privacy and discretion—has since become a celebrity favorite. It offers plenty of spaces to eat, drink, and play: once known as the go-to spot for Hollywood dealmakers, the legacy-steeped Polo Lounge continues to be one of the hottest reservations in town; Bar Nineteen12 serves up creative libations named for local neighborhoods, like Beverly Glen (a Thai-chili-spiced tequila cocktail) and Benedict Canyon (a whisky-and-cognac concoction with orange bitters); and The Fountain Coffee Room remains a nostalgic diner where silver-dollar pancakes are a must-order.

Photo courtesy of The Maybourne Beverly Hills

The Maybourne Beverly Hills Staying at The Maybourne feels less like you’re staying at a hotel and more like you’re crashing at someone’s beautifully appointed residence—one where bright, breezy suites are outfitted with curated library collections, mid-century modern furniture, and one-of-a-kind artwork. When a British hotel company—which owns renowned luxury hotel Claridge’s in London—bought this former Montage property, they also brought with them their storied brand of hospitality. The Maybourne blends best of both worlds—Old World European charm and coastal California style. The hotel’s dining outlets include The Terrace, a European-piazza-style restaurant that overlooks Beverly Canon Gardens and serves California-inspired cuisine (the handmade pastas are a must!); The Maybourne Bar, an intimate space for cocktail connoisseurs helmed by head mixologist Chris Amirault; and The Cigar and Whiskey Bar, a wood-paneled den boasting a humidor with more than 1,000 cigars. When you’re not busy dining and drinking, the hotel’s luxurious spa and rooftop pool will keep you occupied.

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel If choosing where to stay is all about location, location, location, no other hotel can beat the Beverly Wilshire for its prime position across the street from Rodeo Drive. First opened in 1928 when the area had only 1,000 residents, chances are you’ve spotted the historic property in dozens of iconic movies, including Clueless and Pretty Woman (you can even book a “Pretty Woman For a Day” experience). But there’s nothing like experiencing its stately architecture, ornately designed lobby, and cobblestone driveway—flanked by gaslight lanterns imported from an Edinburgh castle—up close. The hotel’s sophisticated, on-site restaurants are destinations in their own right: CUT is Wolfgang Puck’s Michelin-starred steakhouse with a penchant for attracting the who’s who of Hollywood, while THEBlvd is an all-day eatery with oversize windows that overlook Rodeo’s glittering, shop-lined thoroughfare. Request a table on the open-air patio for the best people-watching spot in the city.

Photo courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Walking into the Waldorf Astoria’s three-story, modern Art Deco lobby—swathed in elegant tones of pearl, taupe, and gold—instantly puts you at ease. As the brand’s debut West Coast Hotel and one of the newest luxury properties in Beverly Hills, the hotel greets you with over-the-top service and a sense of prestige that’s part of the Waldorf Astoria’s allure. Each guest is assigned a personal concierge, available by text or phone to answer questions, make reservations and appointments (perhaps at the hotel’s excellent La Prairie Spa?) or book one of the house cars—a Cadillac Escalade or Rolls Royce. The property also houses the first West Coast outposts by celebrated chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten: Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, a French-American affair where you’ll likely spot someone famous at the next booth eating toasted egg yolk with caviar, and The Rooftop by JG, a sleek, stylish terrace with sweeping panoramic views, stiff cocktails, and dishes like lobster burgers and caviar-topped fries.

Photo courtesy of The Beverly Hilton

The Beverly Hilton The Beverly Hilton first opened in 1955 and remains one of the neighborhood’s most beloved landmarks. While mid-century modern architecture gives it a retro vibe, two years ago the hotel underwent a $35 million renovation for a modern facelift. The property hosts countless galas and red-carpet events throughout the year, the Golden Globes among them, so pretty much every A-lister has walked its hallowed halls—and you might even run into one yourself during your visit. (Fun fact: It’s also home to the Aqua Star Pool, the largest hotel pool in Beverly Hills, which Angelina Jolie famously jumped into wearing her gown after winning a Globe in 1999.) Dining options range from CIRCA 55 (an all-day poolside eatery with a focus on market-fresh fare) to Sant’olina (a gorgeous rooftop restaurant serving Israeli and Mediterranean cuisine with killer views that draw both visitors and locals).