This Mountain Lake Escape Is the Winter Wonderland Reset You Need

The area now known as Big Bear Lake was called Yahaviat (“pine place”) to the native Yuhaviatam (“people of the pines”). They lived among grizzly bears, which were revered by the Indigenous tribe and considered to be reincarnations of their ancestral spirits. Though there are only black bears here now, the little town named after the Californian carnivores has become one of Southern California’s most popular destinations—for good reason. The gold rushers are long gone, but the movie crews, hikers, bikers, fishermen, skiers and snowboarders visit the mountainous abode year-round to take in its beautiful tree-laden scenery with each breath of pine-scented air. Here are the essential stops you’ll want to put on your winter itinerary: