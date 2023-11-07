Los Olivos Is the Under-the-Radar Wine Town You Need to Visit This Year

Eat, Drink, and Sleep:

Restaurants and Bars in Los Olivos

The crown jewel in the town’s dining scene is Bar Le Côte. The French-farmhouse-meets-mid-century spot, overseen by the team behind Michelin-starred Bell’s in Los Alamos, features European-inspired dishes starring fresh Central Coast seafood. Make sure to try the Day Boat Scallop Crudo, topped with a memorable combination of pickled mushrooms, crème fraîche, and dill pollen. If you really want to go all out, wash it down with a bottle of grower-producer Champagne Marguet from the short but nicely assembled wine list.

Given that it’s set in the middle of farming and ranching country, it’s no surprise that several top restaurants in Los Olivos serve a solid selection of locally-grown ingredients. Homey and casual Los Olivos Wine Merchant and Cafe offers salads, pizzas, and large plates featuring produce sourced straight from the owner’s nearby farm for lunch and dinner. Another great spot for lunch and dinner is Nella Kitchen & Bar, run by the S.Y. Kitchen team, which features local ingredients on its Italian-leaning menu of seafood, meat, and Roman pinsas (hand-pressed pizza made from a mix of rice and wheat flours). The Tavern, the restaurant at Mattei’s, serves locally sourced, wood-grilled meats and veggies paired with an impressive wine list (also great breakfast and brunch in the morning). Since opening, the trendy, saloon-like hotel bar has become a go-to for historically-inspired cocktails and a prime spot for watching local winemakers and cowboys mingle with the well-to-do guests and anyone else who happens to be around that given night.

For a more low-key drinking vibe, consider stopping into wine and beer bar The Other Room, a collaboration between Companion Hospitality (Bar Le Côte, Bell’s) and the team behind the BackRoom at Solvang’s Valley Brewers. It boasts rarer wines by the glass, hard-to-find bottles, and an excellent selection of California craft beers. Just don’t expect to stop in for a nightcap unless that follows an early-bird dinner, as it’s only open from 2 pm to 8 pm Friday through Tuesday.