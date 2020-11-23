18 Reasons to Drive to the Santa Clarita Valley

Once considered a sleepy oil town, the Santa Clarita Valley on the northeast edge of Los Angeles County has blossomed in recent years. Each of its neighborhoods—including Valencia, Canyon Country, Newhall, Saugus, and (depending who you ask) Stevenson Ranch—has a distinctive character stretching back to when the Tatavium people first settled here, and developed more recently by local artisans and business owners. Today, SCV is known both as a hub for the bustling film industry and for its world-famous natural spaces, with an abundance of charming restaurants, wineries, and breweries in between. Even at the thermometer-smashing peak of summer, it’s a gorgeous hot spot (just do not call it “Awesometown”). Here are all the best ways to make sure you get the most out of your visit.

Santa ClaritaBetween the world-class collection of Native American and Western art, the opulent Spanish colonial-style mansion furnished with hides and fine furs, and the idyllic wooded ranch house surrounded by greenery, there’s almost too much to see at the museum once owned by Western movie star and local SCV hero William S. Hart. Access inside the buildings is temporarily limited for safety, leaving more time to explore the picturesque surrounding grounds. Hiking trails direct visitors to the alpacas, tortoises, grouse, and even water buffalo that live on the ranch these days. On a sunny day, there is no better place for a picnic and a stroll in the city.William S. Hart Park is open 7 am to 5 pm during the winter. Museum temporarily closed.NewhallThe Pioneer Oil Refinery is perhaps the only destination on this list in imminent danger. The refinery was built in 1875 by Star Oil Company (an early predecessor to Standard Oil), and donated by Chevron to the City of Santa Clarita as a historic landmark in 1997. Unfortunately, despite its fame as the oldest existing refinery on earth, preservation efforts have been lax, with active, frequent construction around the site, an increased risk from fires in the area, and no formal physical museum dedicated to its upkeep. All the more reason, then, to see this important facility while it still stands.Open to the public; no parking available.