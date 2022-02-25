How to Spend a Day in Leimert Park Village Exploring Black Culture

Admire the artistic tapestry of the neighborhood

Though just 1.19-square mile, this small gem of a neighborhood boasts countless sights and landmarks, with Leimert Park Plaza serving as the flowerbed for the area’s blooming businesses. Colorful and lively, residents gather there to socialize, support, and celebrate Black culture, with the Vision Theater acting as the nostalgic centerpiece of it all. Built by billionaire Howard Hughes, and opened in 1932, the Spanish-Colonial-style theater is the tallest structure in Leimert Park Plaza, with art deco flourishes that grab the attention of Angelenos far and wide. It operated until 1968, when Jehovah’s Witnesses purchased it and renamed it The Watchtower. It would remain so until the early 1990s when African American actor Marla Gibbs, of The Jeffersons and 227 fame, purchased it. In the late ‘90s, with Gibbs facing financial troubles, ownership of the theater was transferred to the City of Los Angeles. Since then, the Department of Cultural Affairs has managed the property, enacting an $11 million dollar rehabilitation plan. External renovations were completed in 2012, including interior updates to the auditorium, with hopes of reopening to the public soon. While we must patiently wait for films to return to Vision Theater, it continues to host community events and theatrical productions.

Surrounding Vision Theater is Leimert Park’s Cultural Retail, which comprises many Black-owned establishments around Leimert Park Plaza, as well as on 43rd St and Degnan Blvd. Founded by brothers Alonzo and Dale Davis in 1967, in the wake of the Watts Uprising, the Brockman Gallery was created to nurture the early careers of up-and-coming Black artists, exhibiting work from famous figures like Betye Saar, Elizabeth Catlett, Charles White, and John Biggers to name a few. Although it no longer exists, the Davis brothers’ gallery laid the foundational spirit for the Leimert Park Village we know today, helping it become a place of opportunity and community support for Black Americans.

“To me, Leimert Park represents an alternative way of looking at the status quo,” says Addis Daniel, Cultural Director of Leimert Park Rising. “I think we are inundated with this one-sided history of Black people in this country where every time we have something good going for ourselves, the angry whites come and take it away. Or that Black people can't do things together. The success and longevity of Leimert Park is a case study on what it could look like if we really had our OWN.” Leimert Park Rising is a free, annual Juneteenth festival that’s been ongoing for 11 years and promotes community and connectedness, while celebrating Black culture and history with live music, vendors, and food trucks.

In recent decades, a new wave of artists and gallerists have arrived in the neighborhood to build on the Brockman Gallery legacy. Art + Practice is a nonprofit committed to helping transition-age foster youth. In addition to free art programming, it has an exhibition space and moderated artist talks. Opened with the goal of providing quality performance arts instruction, the Fernando Pullum Arts Center is a bastion of hope for at-risk youth. Fun fact: Several scenes from the popular HBOMax show Insecure were shot at the Center. Stop by Aziz Gallery, where for decades, owner Aziz Diagne has given young artists the opportunity to showcase their work. Look forward to a new neighborhood mural from artist Mickalene Thomas that will be on view at the Leimert Park Metro Station that’s slated to open soon. The new line is a part of the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project, which was created to better connect sections of South LA.