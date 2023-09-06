This Tourist Trap Is Transforming Into the Coolest Place to Visit on California’s Central Coast

The best tourist traps pull the wool over your eyes, allowing you to sink into the experience and forget you’re a mark. At a decent tourist trap, you may never lose the awareness that you’re a rube, but you stop caring. And bad tourist traps plain suck, offering little and taking a lot, usually in the form of time, patience, and money. Over the eight decades that it has existed as such, Solvang Danish Town, a whole city built from tourist trap material, has slid slowly from the former categories into the latter—until now. This mostly dilapidated tourist town is suddenly cool again and one of the best places to visit in Santa Barbara wine country for food, drinks, and fun.

It may be hard to believe when you walk around the city, but the four creaky windmills, thatched roofs, and jaunty contrast-color balconies of Solvang are not Old World relics. They were built in the post-war era, often as facades over the top of existing structures. There was at one time a sizeable Danish community there, but they primarily built in California ranch styles; the town’s design was a kitschy affectation from the jump. There is some silly charm in it, especially if you’re the type who loves the New Orleans-themed parts of Disneyland or the aesthetic stylings of beat-up mini golf courses. But it has been a long time since anyone would call it trendy; the Danish royal family hasn’t even visited since 2011.

Slowly, though, while most people were rubbing their noses on the glass case in front of old kringles and posing with giant red clogs, new things started to open. A wave is building, changing the tenor of things in town and giving the area a sorely needed refresh. Now you can finish browsing the year-round Christmas store and head down the block for a Michelin Bib Gourmand-quality meal; let your family linger at the Hans Christen Andersen Museum while you step away for some craft beer; take the whole gang wine tasting at a fantastic local winery with a tasting room right in town; and so much more. Here are all of the best things to do in the revitalized Solvang.

Travel time:

2 hours 30 minutes from LA