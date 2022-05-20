The Insider’s Guide to Getting Lost on the Venice Boardwalk

Like the rest of the city, the Venice Boardwalk has changed tremendously since its glory days as a retreat for artists, hippies, and counterculture movements in the 1960s and ‘70s. There was even a moment where we sincerely worried that we’d lose the iconic two-mile-stretch to Silicon Beach start-ups. Yet even as the neighborhood has contended with decades-long gentrification and an ongoing homelessness crisis, the Boardwalk has retained its edge, still attracting LA’s weird and wacky to its shores.

In the Before Times, strolling the Boardwalk could be an overwhelming endeavor, with street performers, artists, psychics, skaters, cyclists, and tourists all vying for space and attention on the crowded walkway. It also represented one of the most eerie scenes in LA at the height of shutdowns when its wide promenade was closed to pedestrians, with businesses shuttered.

Thankfully, this neighborhood that enjoys an undesignated status as one of the most 420-friendly places on earth is ready to welcome you back. A long-time haven for some of LA’s most prolific musicians and artists, the Venice Boardwalk has inspired countless songs, murals, and movies, ranging from gritty dramas like Lords of Dogtown to buddy comedies like White Men Can’t Jump. When outsiders conjure an image of a typical California surfer bro, it’s inspired by the real-life beach bums you’ll still find sauntering down the Boardwalk.

While the Boardwalk’s past is nodded to with untouched street portraits of legends like Doors frontman Jim Morrison, the unlikely tourist attraction is also adapting to the times. After years of campaigning from Venice residents, a car-free plaza on Westminster Avenue between Ocean Front Walk and Speedway was unveiled in January. Nearby, the famous Muscle Beach reopened in March after three years of closure with updated equipment and refurbished facilities. But one of the most celebrated arrivals is an actually-above-decent food scene that adds variety to the long-standing walk-up windows offering snow cones, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and fair-inspired foods.

Whether heading there to brunch before beach day, admire street murals, ogle at the array of buskers, explore the various pop-up booths, or skate, bike, or scoot down the Strand, the Venice Boardwalk invites you to choose-your-own adventure. And just in case you need some guidance, we wrote this handy guide rounding up everything to see, eat, and do on one of LA’s most classic promenades.

(Full disclosure: We cheated and included a few spots that are a block or two off the boardwalk—you’ll thank us later.)