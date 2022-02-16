This Historic South LA Neighborhood Is a Mecca for Black-Owned Businesses

Compared to the East Coast, Los Angeles doesn’t have much in the way of historical homes and buildings, with even the oldest standing residence in the city, Avila Adobe, erected in 1818. Often it’s Highland Park that’s revered for its Craftsman-style homes and architecture, but further south in the neighborhood of West Adams, you’ll find beautifully preserved homes and buildings, with many of them built between 1880 and 1925.

Developed by railroad tycoon Henry E. Huntington and industrialist Hulett C. Meritt of Pasadena, West Adams was established as the wealthiest neighborhood in LA, complete with Victorian mansions and Craftsman bungalows, as well as being home to USC professors and Downtown businessmen. The district is marked by boundaries of the Santa Monica Freeway on the north, Crenshaw Blvd on the east, Exposition and Jefferson Blvds on the south, and Culver City’s boundary on the west, and has been recognized by the city of Los Angeles as a Historic Preservation Overlay Zone for its architectural heritage.

In the 1910s, LA’s Westside began developing at a rapid pace, attracting West Adams’ upper-class white residents to neighborhoods like Beverly Hills. Wealthy Black residents began moving in, including renowned architect Paul R. Williams, who designed the Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Company headquarters—once the largest Black-owned insurance company in the West—when it opened on W. Adams Blvd and Western in 1949. The neighborhood continued to thrive throughout the 1950s, attracting big-name residents like actor Hattie McDaniel of Gone With the Wind and musicians like Little Richard and Ray Charles. Charles opened his business headquarters and recording studio in the neighborhood, and you can still visit the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Westmoreland Boulevard to see "Ray Charles Square" that’s named in his honor.

Despite all of this growth and investment from the local Black community, the neighborhood of West Adams suffered when construction of the I-10 Santa Monica Freeway began in 1961 and tore through a core section, resulting in the taking of eminent domain and demolition of numerous West Adams homes, including many owned by Black residents.

In recent years, West Adams has experienced a renaissance, attracting a new wave of residents and business owners with its comparably lower rents and well-preserved architecture. Today, the neighborhood is one of the most densely populated areas in the city, with some of the youngest residents (with a median age of 28). As of the 2000 Census, Latinos comprise the majority at 56%, while Black residents still make up a significant portion at almost 38%.

Much like other, historically Black areas in LA, such as Inglewood, long-term residents of West Adams and South LA are eager to reclaim a piece of their neighborhood, with many stepping up to launch new businesses. Even newcomers tend to arrive with a sense of responsibility to honor the history of West Adams and make sure that it retains some of its magic as one of LA’s oldest neighborhoods.

Next time you find yourself in the area, consult this list of our favorite West Adams’ businesses, spanning Black-owned restaurants, bookstores, museums, wine shops, breweries, and more.