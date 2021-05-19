Los Angeles 12 Spots To Take Your Dog in Los Angeles for the Best Weekend Ever It’s good to be a dog in Southern California.

Aviel Kanter

The City of Angels truly is a magical place to live with your four-legged cherub — ahem, dog. Los Angeles provides a veritable playground for dogs and their humans, with scenery that goes from bustling city streets to stunning coastline in under an hour (depending on the traffic, of course). The city itself is also super dog-friendly — since so many restaurants and bars have outdoor seating, it’s almost expected that your well-behaved pup will accompany you to whatever the day (or night) has in store. And since 75 and sunny is the norm in LA, open-air excursions with your furry pal by your side are a no-brainer. How lucky to be a dog living in Southern California! Here’s everywhere to go to give them the best weekend ever:

Work up a sweat with a view along the West Observatory Trail There’s nothing more LA than taking a hike up to the Griffith Observatory. The great thing about Griffith Park trails is that there is a path for every level of fitness enthusiast. The West Observatory Trail is a perfect mid-level hike — about two hours in and back depending on how far you’d like to go. There are moments of steep inclines mixed in with more leisurely loops, and you get the reward of the gorgeous view from the observatory at the top. Just remember: there aren’t many shaded areas along the trail, so take plenty of water for your pups. It’s also important to keep in mind that depending on the time of year or day, you can encounter everything from rattlesnakes to coyotes, so keep your dog on a leash while on your hike.

Photo courtesy of White Oak Communications

Sip on a mezcal marg on the patio at Salazar Salazar had the right idea even before the pandemic — the sprawling patio-only restaurant is all open-air to really get into the California vibe. While it can get pretty busy on the weekends, and you should plan to make a reservation no matter what, there are plenty of tables for you and your pup to casually chow down on street-style tacos and sip one of the deceptively strong mezcal margaritas.

Embrace the California coastline at Staircase Beach If you don’t want to chance getting a $280 ticket for bringing your dog onto other LA beaches, head north on the PCH to Staircase Beach — one of the few magical sandy oases where dogs can play freely (on a leash). Plus, it’s arguably one of the most picturesque beaches in Malibu. Google “40,000 Pacific Coast Highway” and you’ll land at a steep cliff overlooking the ocean. Take the trail of stairs down to the sand and frolic away.

Photo courtesy of Melody

Pop a bottle of natural wine at Melody Wine Bar This Virgil Village gem will make you and your dog feel like you’re tucked away in a secret cottage, away from the hustle and bustle of LA city life. With an extensive menu of natural wines and daily food pop-ups, it’s a perfect intimate date spot — especially if that date is your pup.

Have a picnic under the Hollywood Sign at Lake Hollywood Park Another quintessential LA spot is the Hollywood Sign. While the hike up to the sign can be overly touristy, a great local hidden gem is the park underneath it. Don’t be afraid of the winding drive to get to it, though. Your map apps will likely take you up through the hills of Beachwood Canyon (be prepared to lose cell service), and then sharply down toward the park. Once you get there, you’ll find dogs galore, people picnicking, and plenty of excellent photo ops.

Advertisement Shutterstock

Pet parents know that weekend plans are better when they’re shared with your dog. And just like playtime in the park or running around a dog-friendly brewery strengthens your bond with your pup, so can mealtime. CESAR® Dry supports small dog health with 26 essential nutrients, has real meat as its first ingredient, and comes in a 100% complete and balanced dry kibble format for convenient feeding. Plus, with flavors like filet mignon and rotisserie chicken, your dog will get the gourmet treatment, every day.

Take a mellow hike to a waterfall on the Escondido Falls Trail Plan to do this Santa Monica Mountain hike after a good rain to get the full experience at the end of the trail: the gorgeous waterfall coming through the foliage. It’s a pretty chill, mostly level hike that starts out with a walk through an extravagant Malibu neighborhood, then descends through fragrant fennel plants leading you along a beautiful trail with creek crossings, wildflowers, and even the occasional horseback rider. Expect a mellow walk suitable for most pups — the more adventurous dog can splash in the tide pool below the falls or test out their mountain-goat balance on rock outcroppings.

Photo courtesy of David Maziarz

Grab a cold brew and breakfast burrito at Civil Coffee Before heading out on your day of exploring Highland Park, sit on the back patio at Civil Coffee with a drip and a ’rito (the barbacoa breakfast burrito is a banger). The shaded area full of picnic tables and locals on their laptops is perfect for enjoying a little brekkie or lunchtime pick-me-up with friends and canine companions alike.

Mingle with other dog parents at Eagle Rock Dog Park Hands down, the Eagle Rock Dog Park is one of the best in the city. Dog-owning Angelenos know that finding a dog park that isn’t completely made from dirt or gravel is nearly impossible, so this one reigns supreme with meticulously maintained astroturf, brick and cement paths, shaded areas for dog parents to lounge, and yes, a bit of dirt. Pro tip: take a right out of the dog park gate and you’ll find a massive field where other dogs and their humans often congregate.

Aviel Kanter

Go off leash at Rosie’s Dog Beach Though it requires you to drive down to Long Beach, the payoff of Rosie’s is priceless. It’s the only beach where dogs are allowed to roam sans leash, and it’s a true joy to watch so many pups happily ride the waves and roll in the sand. While weekends can get a little wild, it’s usually more low-key the farther north up the beach you go, toward the pier.

Munch on some crudo al fresco at the Rose Venice A neighborhood staple, the Rose Cafe recently underwent some serious renovations and came out looking like the chic, bohemian friend you’ve always secretly wanted to be. The patio-centric spot feels like it goes on and on: There are different enclaves you and your dog can explore with each visit, from the restaurant itself, to the coffee bar and to-go counter, to the bakery and full bar, and more.

Photo courtesy of Palihotel Culver City + Simonette

Settle in to the French bistro setting at Simonette If you had to postpone your trip to Paris this past year, you and your chien can get a taste of the terrasse lifestyle in Culver City. While it’s pretty casual, Simonette has kind of a bougie, trendy-cool vibe that makes it more of an outing than your local cafe. And no one will judge you if you slip one of your frites under the table to your pup.

Take a low-key walk around the Silver Lake Reservoir The pathway around the Silver Lake Reservoir is one of the best people watching experiences in LA. The loop takes about 45 minutes to an hour to traverse depending on your speed, which makes it great if you’re a jogging duo with your dog or want a more casual walk with friends. Plus, you’ll get a front-row view of some amazing mid-century homes along the way, if that’s your thing. End up at the Silver Lake Dog Park if your pup needs more exercise — just be warned: it’s all dirt, so your dog may come out looking like a mud monster.