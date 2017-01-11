These Completely Road Trip-Worthy Cities Are Less Than a Day's Drive From Louisville... So What Are You Waiting For?

Drink in the last few dregs of good weather this fall by hitting the highway. Louisville folks are lucky to live in a town that’s less than a day’s drive from a surprising number of major cities east of the Mississippi. Our supreme location is why UPS has a hub here -- and why so many of America’s packages pass through our city.

While we’ve all probably done the quick day trip down to Nashville, up to Cincy, or over to Indy and back again, for this last road trip of the season, it’s time to venture a little further out. Be sure to take in a quirky site or two along the way -- after all, a good road trip is as much about the journey as the destination.