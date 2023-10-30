Joia Beach Joia Beach

Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club, located on Watson Island near downtown Miami, proves an ideal spot for bridesmaids or groomsmen getaways. Arrive in style with your crew via yacht (make sure to reach out in advance so the venue can help with arrangements) to a private beachfront establishment where you can dine with your toes in the sand, savoring a European-inspired menu with fresh seasonal ingredients. By day, it's a chill lounge, and by night, expect an open-air nightclub that feels exceedingly European in the Sunshine State.



Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach

Nauti Bachelorette Package at Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach Looking to pamper the bride-to-be? The Nauti Bachelorette Package at Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach, a Miami beachfront hotel, includes a complimentary bottle of bubbly in your room to kick off the fun. Then, you and the gaggle can enjoy the pool with exclusive access to Nautilus' private cabanas, fully equipped with Floridian-inspired bites, tropical cocktails, and a free bottle of rosé. The package starts at $819 per night per person, and guests are also offered 15% off luxury spa services and shopping on-site.

Mayami

Mayami If you’re heading to Wynwood, make sure to swing by this neighborhood favorite for upmarket Mexican bites and craft cocktails. From Philippe Kalifa, the nightlife king behind beloved El Patio Wynwood, this 10,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor hub reads more ancient Mayan Civilization than 21st century bash. Okay, maybe not with the late-night aerialists and fire dancers pumping up the revelers. And yes, insect-infused Mezcal shots to toast the bride or groom are a must; split the payment on Zelle® for fuss-free reimbursement to whoever picked up the tab.

Boatsetter

Boatsetter Boat Rental Rely on the “Airbnb of boats” for that yacht charter the bride or groom is dreaming of come party time. The peer-to-peer boat rental platform provides rentals in more than 600 locations, and the Miami offerings from a luxury yacht with two jet skis to a Sea Ray 48 with jacuzzi do not disappoint. Choose from either a rental that includes a USCG licensed captain or a no-captain vessel.

Simon Hare

LIV at Fontainebleau Hotel You’re in Miami: Visiting the legendary Fontainebleau Hotel is practically a requirement for all bachelor and bachelorette parties. At these high-octane evenings, you may bump into celebs like Bad Bunny, Future, or Diplo, or more than a few bachelor and bachelorette outings to mingle with in some 18,000-square-feet of nightlife nirvana. Get ready to dance the night away feeling like you’re living on cloud nine, especially thanks to recently updated state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. Entrance starts at $50 — Zelle® to the rescue to make payment reimbursement a cinch.

World Red Eye

BÂOLI Miami This Miami Beach hot spot had us with their weekly “My Boyfriend Is Out of Town” dinner parties, which take place every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. (God bless twenty-somethings). Snag a reservation on Opentable and look forward to the chef’s favorite dishes and finely mixed and muddled cocktails that run the gambit from citrusy and floral rainforest cocktail to over-the-top (like the $50 smoke and mirrors table-side experience that’s stirred and smoked before your eyes). Of course, wear your dancing shoes for post-dinner grooving.

Dean in Miami for Flytographer

Flytographer Photo Shoot Available in hundreds of destinations, worldwide, including Miami, memorialize your bachelor or bachelorette party shenanigans with a photo shoot via Flytographer (from $285 for a 30-minute shoot). Let a local photographer guide you around town on a Flytographer Miami route spotlighting, say, art-deco design, beach vistas, or a fun dinner or request a custom photoshoot location. P.S. After the photos are ready, order a professionally designed photo book for the person of honor from the photo service.

Pink Taco Miami

Pink Taco Miami Come for the rocker-chic ambience, stay for the hangover brunch, complete with pink churro pancakes and mimosa buckets. For larger groups, be sure to reserve the semi-private back room. It’s got quite the atmosphere too thanks to bright pink walls, giant murals, and an illuminated wall of tequila bottles. Miami Beach isn’t the only place where pink-infused thrills can be chased; if you’re in LA, Boston, D.C., or NYC, check out Pink Taco locations here.

R House

R House Another winner in Wynwood, this Latin-influenced restaurant and bar offers a heck of a time with its weekend drag brunch. Hosted by Athena Dion, you’ll enjoy family-style dishes like Cuban breakfast croissants and cinnamon French Toast chased by bottomless mimosas, white wine sangria, and mojitos. You can also spring for the new bottle service menu where we recommend the Superstar Parade, that includes a sparkler candle, a bottle each of tequila and vodka, and two bottles of Prosecco.

Kenny Lesley

Soulfly Chicken You came, you saw, you partied too much. That calls for one thing: Fried chicken to soak up all the damage you did to your liver (or, you know, just because it’s delicious). Especially when it comes from Soulfly Chicken, Miami’s new fast-casual chain that uses soundwave technology to cook chicken faster and with 40 percent less oil, yielding a somewhat healthier fried chicken that remains crispy and juicy (it’s Miami, after all). Surprise the lucky person of the hour with a late-night chicken delivery and they’ll be smiling over it for years to come. Simply order delivery on Soulfly Chicken’s website via Flipdish (or order on Doordash, Ubereats, Postmates, and EZCater) for a slew of comfort food classics like fried chicken, mac and cheese, vinegar slaw, and more. Brides, forget engagement chicken — if your partner-to-be is a chicken connoisseur, coordinate with their party for a fried chicken and fixings feast. Pay them back via Zelle® so they can let your spouse know the delivery is courtesy of their thoughtful better half.

