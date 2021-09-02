8 New Arts Experiences in Miami, from Van Gogh to Graffitti Exhibits

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

During the height of the COVID outbreak, the Museum of Contemporary Art sought a way to bring art to people in a place where they felt safe. The result was Art on the Plaza, a year-long series of new, temporary public art from local artists. The works all sit in MOCA’s breezy outdoor plaza, so guests can experience them while still breathing fresh air. Up next, from September 3 to November 14, artist Najja Moon will explore reflection and self-empowerment through a massive mirrored sculpture. Inside the museum, you can check out “My Name is Maryan” from November 17 through March. It’s a full exhibit of paintings, drawings, film, and sculptures from Polish artist Maryan.

Cost: Art on the Plaza is free; $10 for adults for admission to the museum.

