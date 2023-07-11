This Miami Retreat Is Adult Summer Camp With Fewer Bunk Beds and a Lot More Booze

Summer camp isn’t just for kids anymore. At The Standard Spa, Miami Beach’s summer camp for adults, you can make friendship bracelets, take group fitness classes, and lean into nostalgic sleepaway activities—this time around, there’s just a little more booze involved.

The resort is bringing back Camp Standard from August 24-27, hosted by The Standard’s very own expert camp counselors, for the first time since 2016. Which means you can schedule a staycation or head down to Miami for summer camp like you’ve never seen it before.

With the purchase of the Camp Standard package—which is open to individuals or double occupancy guests—visitors will bunk up for three nights in luxurious guest rooms at the hotel on secluded Belle Isle tucked away in Biscayne Bay.

Aside from taking advantage of the hotel’s amenities like a pool and outdoor soaking tubs, guests will be able to join in on a range of workshops and activities and receive a food and beverage credit, spa credit, and “Welcome Survival Kit” which includes a Camp Standard t-shirt, hat, tote, patches, and more swag.