Get Down in the 305 During Miami Music Week
From international DJs to homegrown house music, these are the week’s must-see shows.
Are you ready to rave, Miami? The annual electronic music event Miami Music Week is returning March 19–24. With six days of electronic shows and pool parties at independent venues, clubs, and hotels across the city—it's a dance music fan's paradise, whether you get down to house or hope the DJ is spinning breakbeat or techno. Now that Miami Music Week, which coincides with Ultra Music Festival, is in its 10th iteration, the locals and thousands of fans hailing from across the globe to attend can expect this year to be a good one.
While fans can buy all-access passes to some individualvenues or select groups of venues, there are events across the 305 at a variety of spaces worth knowing about. From late night sets hosted by international stars making their US debut to showcases hosted by tastemaker record labels to afternoon pool parties, here are the best shows at Miami Music Week 2024.
March 19, 11 pm
Floyd, $21 and up
The lineup is still underwraps for this showcase at the downtown hotspot Floyd, but fans of drum and bass or funk will want to make it their MMW kick-off. Hosted by SlapFunk Records, an Amsterdam-based music label founded on a love of funk and focused on bringing attention to the underground, it's sure to be a bill curated for the cool kids. Given that Floyd is a more intimate, chic lounge where the specialty cocktails are just as good as the music, it should be a great ease into a weeks-worth of events.
March 20, 2 pm
National Hotel, $20
Dive right MMW festivities with a pool party early on in the week. National Hotel will be hosting daytime soirees over the six days, but is officially getting things started on Wednesday by hosting the EDM publication Mixmag's event. The editors at Mixmag have pieced together an eclectic lineup of house and techno talent from across the globe, from the U.K.'s Archie Hamilton and Mason Collective to Mexican star Andruss to Puerto Rican-bred Cali Lanauze. Trust their recs and soak in the sun while enjoying National Hotel's several outdoor pools that are surrounded by copious palm trees, lounge chairs, cabanas for reservations, and an outdoor bar—all just a few feet away from South Beach.
March 20, 8 pm
Toejam Backlot, $66.68 and up
He.She.They is an international record label, clothing line, and general purveyor of good vibes and parties. It was launched with a desire to create utopian spaces where women and the LGBTQ+ community both feel safe and are the primary talent behind the decks. They return to MMW after making their debut in 2023—this year with a stellar lineup headlined by Sara Landry, who's known for her dark yet feminine bent on industrial techno. She'll be joined by a handful of other women and queer artists, including Chicago's Hiroko Yamamura, and Australian techno star AK Sports who'll go back-to-back in versus set with electro-pop talent DJ Victoria. Sets from fashion world fave Mia Moretti, among others, will go down in a second room at the venue, which features a divey, kitschy interior and a massive, carnival-like backyard fitting for this sonic and inclusive wonderland of a party.
March 21, 11 pm
Domicile, $18.19
Elusive Irish artist blk. will be making his stateside debut at Miami Music Week. The self-proclaimed "dancefloor destroyer" has built upon the UK/Ireland techno legacy, transfixing clubs and festivals with his harder, punkish take on the genre. Fittingly, he'll be spinning at Domicile, a smaller, warehouse-like space with a notable backyard in Little Haiti that's one of the only Miami venues to prioritize techno. On a regular night, Domicile beckons alt club kids and goth ravers alike—and you can bet they'll be out in droves for this set. Fellow techno faves Naomi Luna, Izzlo, and DomnRob are also set to open.
March 22, 11 pm
Club Space, $60 and up
Club Space is the quintessential Miami club—the kind that features professional dancers, is decked out disco balls, and comes packed with beautiful people grooving until the sun peeks through the signature clear ceiling. The downtown hub is hosting multiple shows for Miami Music Week, but a premier event is sure to be the one hosted by Solid Grooves, a popular house and techno label that throws recurring parties at underground spaces across the UK. Take up the chance to attend their renown party stateside and get a sense for what DJs are about to blow up, as they have a keen sense for up-and-comers. Solid Grooves co-founder and bass-heavy tech-house phenom PAWSA, genre-defying Parisian DJ and multi-instrumentalist Chloé Caillet, Italian techno hitmaker Silvie Loto, and Miami scene staple and Space resident Ms. Mada are among the stand-outs on the bill.
March 22, 10 pm
Domicile, $20.39 and up
If you're coming into Miami for MMW, you can get a sense for how locals party by going to queer collective Internet Friends's showcase at Domicile. If you're from Magic City, chances are you know these scenesters aren't to be missed. The party starters are throwing their head-banging, no-holds-barred event at Domicile, where they frequently host, with several members of their resident crew (SDRV, Winter Wong, and ALEJO). For this special event, Internet Friends have curated two stellar headliners: Berlin's Wallis, who makes unabashedly loud, heavy techno, and the Amsterdam-based Grace Dahl, making her US debut.
March 22, 8 pm
E11EVN, $75 and up
Miami pulls A-list DJs for events year-round, but music week is like their Mecca. A handful of EDM superstars will be performing throughout the week—with more than a few doing shows at renowned, downtown nightclub E11EVEN—but if you're looking to attend just one show at this over-the-top club, we'd recommend the DIM MAK event. DIM MAK is none other than Steve Aoki's independent record label, which has released projects from dozens of trendy artists across genres. While the lineup hasn't been released yet, a handful of "special guests" are promised, as this year marks their 15th annual MMW party—and Aoki seems like a surefire bet to come through.
March 22, 11 pm
The Ground, $27 and up
Looking for a little bit of Berlin in Miami? You'll want to make your way to Ellen Allien's show at The Ground, the more traditional mid-sized venue located on the first floor of Club Space. The techno star is among the DJs who gave Berlin its club scene reputation, with her career dating back to the early ’90s in a recently reunified Berlin and going on to found acclaimed record labels in more recent years. While there may be a handful of upstarts at MMW, you won't want to miss this icon and her slate of support, including Miami favorite Jonny From Space, rising LA techno artist ONYVAA, and longtime Italian DJ Sam Paganini.
March 23, 11 pm
Domicile, $20.39 and up
Rebekah is one of the fiercest names in techno, with her sound ranging from hard industrial at breakneck speeds to dark ambient. She's a Berlin-by-way-of-Birmingham artist and has used her platform over the years to speak out about sexism within the electronic music industry and her experience becoming sober. Her fearlessness fuels every one of her sets, which are always hardcore and haunt you long after they're over. Don't miss out seeing her, as well as openers cilla, Gioh Cecato, Bafomet, and Madison Kay before the week comes to a close.
March 24, 1 pm
The Sagamore Hotel, $75 and up
Epic Pool Parties is throwing a handful of events at the luxe Sagamore Hotel, located directly on South Beach. If you know your energy will still be running high on Sunday, and you wish you could experience Studio 54 a la the 305 in the 21st century, grab tickets to the Glitterbox party. The specialty label (a subsidiary of the UK's legendary Defected Records, which is also throwing a Sagamore party) will bring its typical slate of disco- and house-inspired artists and dancers out to party all day poolside, as if it's midnight under a mirrorball. The Detroit funk trio Dames Brown will play live, and they'll be joined by disco-influenced acts like Girls of the Internet, Heidi Lawden, and others.
March 24, 7 pm
Factory Town, $62.21 and up
Few EDM artists have had as big of an ascension in the past year like Dom Dolla. After being a fixture in the Melbourne scene and gaining a cult international following in the past few years, 2023 saw three charting tracks, including a collaboration with Nelly Furtado, and his first-ever Grammy nomination for his remix of Gorillaz and Tame Impala's "New Gold." So, it's safe to say you should catch the house producer now before he steadily rises to a headlining slot at Ultra. He'll close out MMW with a bang at Factory Town's expansive, outdoor Infinity Room. The remaining tickets get you into both Sunday night shows at Factory Town, so you'll be able to see Lisbon-based Latin house star Hugel's showcase, too.