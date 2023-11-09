Forget South Beach: Brickell Is Miami's Underrated Hotspot

A Brickell catamaran sail chartered by Getmyboat. | Getmyboat A Brickell catamaran sail chartered by Getmyboat. | Getmyboat

South Beach may get all the love for its namesake beach and its Art Deco architecture and Wynwood may be next up on your radar thanks to its artsy reputation and hip F&B scene. But set your sights on Brickell and you’re gearing yourself up for a getaway in one of the best — and oft overlooked — districts in Magic City. In recent years, Brickell has enjoyed quite the transformation, shifting away from its rap as a financial hub into one of the trendiest nabe’s in all of Miami. Don’t let the skyscrapers fool you, along with those banks and corporate behemoths, Brickell is buzzing with snazzy eateries (plus, so many rooftop bars!), fun boutiques, and attractions worth planning a trip around. Keep reading for seven things to add to your Brickell agenda.



The Salty Donut

1. Visit The Salty’s Brickell Pop-up. All good vacations (or, heck, weekends) start with doughnuts and coffee. Especially when it’s Miami’s favorite homegrown doughnut and coffee shop, as is the case of this long-term pop-up location in Brickell from The Salty. New for October 2023, this divine doughnut emporium is housed in a vintage camper, parked in Mary Brickell Village, between North Italia and Toscana Divino, for the foreseeable future. Chase a white chocolate tres leches, maple and bacon, or brown butter and salt doughnut with one of their creative coffees like the cinnamon cereal milk latte, maple and brown sugar cold brew, and the fall standout that is the pumpkin white mocha latte. (You can grab seasonal pop tarts and cookies here, too.) Doughnuts, baked goods and coffee range from $3-$6. Make paying for your bunch easy by putting in one order on behalf of the group and getting reimbursed safely and swiftly via Zelle®.

The main dining room at ADRIFT Mare. | Michael Pisarri

2. Book a reservation at ADRIFT Mare. Unveiled in summer 2023, ADRIFT Mare is celebrated Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur David Myers’ newest epicurean venue. Situated on the 25th floor of Hotel AKA Brickell, diners will love the menu and design that’s inspired by Myers’ globetrotting to the Mediterranean coast. Whether you opt for the whole grilled Branzino, crispy eggplant, lamb loin for dinner, you’ll definitely want to pair ‘em with cocktails designed by famed mixologists Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy with an emphasis on Mediterranean ingredients. FYI: à la carte entrées run from $20-$70. The restaurant also recently debuted the “Power Lunch,” where guests can partake in a three-course meal for $39 per person (exclusive of tax & gratuity). Part of a big entourage? For larger groups from 20 to 85 contact events@miami.adriftmare.com.

Boatsetter

3. Get on the water Yes, we know, Brickell is not a beach bum or swimmer’s paradise. Still, thanks to its location just south of the Miami River and bordered by Biscayne Bay, you get the waterfront views that Miami is known for, along with opportunities to hit the water via sailboat, water taxi, or a decked-out yacht (this is Miami, after all). One superb choice to book an H2O excursion through is Boatsetter, a service for boat rentals, charters, and on-water experiences. Search Brickell, Miami for available options nearby. Some even come with free jet-skiing included with your booking. Or, try this catamaran charter with Getmyboat, a boat and yacht rental service. For just $50/person (one person would book the whole boat, and then group members could send their share over via Zelle®), cruise around downtown Miami — which is just one-mile away from Brickell — or explore islands in Biscayne Bay. Along the way, you can go snorkeling, stop for a swim and a float, and, of course, feast and booze to your heart’s content onboard with a group of up to 12 people.

Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami

4. Swim, dine, and stay at Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami We’ve never met a rooftop pool we didn’t like. But that’s especially the case at Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami where you can hang at a 19th-story heated outdoor pool overlooking Biscayne Bay. You can also chill (actually, heat up) in the hot tub to recharge your tired muscles, or sip on a craft cocktail and sink your teeth into grub like a Cubano sandwich or chicken quesadillas. If you’re hungry for more substantial fare, journey to the property’s Caña Restaurant and Lounge, which highlights Cuban-inspired cuisine served family-style. Once you’re in that sautéed shrimp- or fried green plantains-infused food coma, make calling it a night as easy as taking the elevator to your room. When you wake up the next day, you’ll be grateful of the hotel’s central location, just a stone’s throw away from Brickell City Centre, The Shops at Mary Brickell Village, Port of Miami, Skyviews MIAMI Observation Wheel, Bayside Marketplace, FTX Arena, and more local attractions in the Brickell area and beyond.

5. Take a pickleball lesson You know a neighborhood is on the rise when it's got easy access to the world’s trendiest sport: pickleball. Out vote? A pickleball lesson at Backhand City, which can be booked with Miami-based TeachMe.To pickleball instructor, Walter Araujo. Lessons start at $68 and are on offer for individuals, couples, and small groups. TeachMe.To has seen interest in pickleball lessons rise over 300% in the Miami area since the start of 2023, and the sports-coaching platform can also connect visitors and locals in Brickell for lessons in golf, tennis, and other sports. For the pickleball-obsessed, the upcoming St. Regis Residences Brickell will have pickleball courts, as will Cipriani Residence Miami, also in Brickell.

6. Get pampered at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami Located on Brickell Key, a man-made island just off of mainland Brickell, you’ll discover tranquility at Mandarin Oriental, Miami’s top-notch spa. Treatment options run the gamut from the Celestial Black Diamond Infusion Facial and Biologique Recherche Micro-Puncture Lab Facial to an Ayurvedic Holistic Body Treatment and mani/pedis. Decide to post up here? After you’re adequately TLC-ed, guests can hit the outdoor heated pool, enroll in an outdoor yoga class on the weekends, or take one of the property’s bike rentals around town.

A rendering of Delilah, Miami | The h.wood Group

7. Channel your inner flapper at Delilah Miami This December, Los Angeles-based hospitality company The h.wood Group, is slated to unveil one of its most beloved culinary concepts, Delilah, in Brickell. The “modern-day supper club” tips its hats to the roaring '20s with period-appropriate decor, live jazz, dancers, and fancy cocktails. Guests will also be able to nosh on some of the brand’s celebrated chicken tenders and “Kendall’s Slutty Brownie,” a brownie-based dessert made with Oreos, chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate fudge, named for Kendall Jenner. The 10,000-square-foot space will boast an outdoor terrace and 180-degree views of Biscayne Bay should you want to take some of your finest dance moves outside. The third Delilah location after its Las Vegas and West Hollywood outposts, the soon-to-open Miami restaurant will stand as the only Brickell restaurant with its own boat slips should your posse want to arrive via water.